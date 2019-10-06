Every now and then, consumers encounter problems with purchased products or services. These problems might create stress and confusion about what needs to be done to obtain an effective solution. Knowledge and information on consumer rights are the key to resolving problems without lengthy delays and hassle.

When something goes wrong with a purchased product or service, consumers should first collect as much information as possible about their legal rights. Before complaining with the seller or service provider, consumers should confirm their complaint is justified and that the solution they are requesting is reasonable. For assistance and guidance about their rights, consumers can contact the Office for Consumer Affairs via the Contact Us form on https://mccaa.org.mt/, by phone on 8007 4400 or by sending a message on MCCAA’s Facebook page.

The next step is to inform the seller or service provider about the problem encountered. This can at first be done in an informal manner, such as personally or over the phone. The consumers’ attitude at this initial stage of complaining is crucial. Aggressive behaviour should be avoided as it usually makes things worse. Furthermore, when complaining to the trader, consumers should present all documents related to the purchase and, where applicable, evidence of the problem encountered. Consumers should also be well-prepared to clearly explain the problem and the solution or remedy they want.

When verbal communication is not enough to resolve the dispute, then consumers need to follow up their complaint in writing. If the claim concerns a faulty product and consumers want to claim a remedy under the two-year legal protection, the written complaint must be sent by registered post within two months of becoming aware of the problem.

The written complaint should include the details of the purchased product or service, a brief description of the problem encountered, and the remedy consumers want. Together with the complaint letter, consumers should include a copy of the receipt, sales agreement or commercial guarantee.

Traders should be given at least a week from the letter’s date to assess the claim and revert to the consumer with a solution. If after this period elapses, consumers are not offered an acceptable remedy or compensation, then they will need to lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.

The role of this Office is to carry out conciliation between consumers and traders and try to reach an amicable agreement. Very often the successful outcome of this process depends on the goodwill of the parties involved.

In situations where conciliation proves unsuccessful, consumers may either opt to withdraw their complaint or submit their claim before the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt