In the summer of 2019, we began preparing for the annual Malta Attractiveness Event, which analyses foreign direct investment (FDI), business and the Maltese economy. GDP growth was the highest in Europe, unemployment was almost inexistent, and the overall economy was booming. The major difficulties facing the country, at the time, included a severely weakened international reputation, an ever-deepening skill shortage and the risk of irreparable environmental damage.

At EY, we launched a campaign to strengthen the country’s ecosystem by harnessing technology in increasingly innovative ways to ensure a more inclusive society.

Even back then we knew the growth we were experiencing was not destined to last forever. In fact, for several years EY, and many in the international community, had spoken of the need to look beyond GDP as a measure of growth as it often fails to consider the environmental and social aspects of progress.

At the start of 2020, we had high hopes to put this issue at the forefront of our work and advocate for a real change in approach. Then COVID-19 struck. Our priority turned to ensuring our people’s safety and assisting clients in immediate danger. A few months on and the extent of the crisis is worsening internationally, many local businesses and whole industries are on life-support and we may just be passing through another phase which further threatens the livelihoods of many.

We even debated internally about what this meant for our vision to guide Malta and local businesses towards more long-term thinking at a time when many would be fighting to survive in the short-term.

How can we reset our future during the chaos of today?

We asked ourselves: how can we reset our future during the chaos of today?

Truthfully, even as we deal with the immediate impact of COVID-19, organisations must be thinking about how to thrive in a post-pandemic world. Building a better world beyond COVID-19 requires leaders to imagine the unthinkable.

In February 2020, it seemed unthinkable the entire white-collar workforce of many countries would soon be working solely from home. It seemed unthinkable air travel would plummet. It seemed unthinkable that our roads could be traffic-free. Of course, COVID-19 and the extraordinary response were not unthinkable – they just seemed that way to most of us.

Though the crisis seems to have been with us for a long time, the reality is the pandemic is still in its early days. It is likely to bring more changes in the months ahead that seem unthinkable now.

Is resetting Malta’s objectives for the long-term instead of short-term really that unthinkable?

The idea that something very different – a ‘new normal’ or ‘great reset’ – lies on the other side of this devastating pandemic has entered the mainstream consciousness.

We need to anticipate not only what’s on the horizon but also what lies beyond. At EY we ask: what’s after what’s next?

Now, it is up to all of us to realise it.

The Malta Attractiveness Survey will be released next October during the highly anticipated Future Realised Week taking place between October 20 and 23. For more information and to register visitey.com/en_mt/events/future-realised-malta-2020- and for any queries contact events@mt.ey.com.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s country managing partner