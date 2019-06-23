The Victoria International Arts Festival is taking place until July 15. On Tuesday at 8pm at St Francis church, Victoria, a string trio composed of Pierre Henri Xuereb and Ruixiin Niu on viola from France and Gjorgji Cincievski on double bass from Macedonia will perform a concert of works by Bach, Panufnik, Ponce, Bartók, Vella, Hummel and von Dittersdorfat. Admission is free. For details on the festival programme, visit www.viaf.org.mt

Gjorgji CincievskiGjorgji Cincievski

