The Victoria International Arts Festival is taking place until July 15. On Tuesday at 8pm at St Francis church, Victoria, a string trio composed of Pierre Henri Xuereb and Ruixiin Niu on viola from France and Gjorgji Cincievski on double bass from Macedonia will perform a concert of works by Bach, Panufnik, Ponce, Bartók, Vella, Hummel and von Dittersdorfat. Admission is free. For details on the festival programme, visit www.viaf.org.mt
PREVIOUS
Fathers kept away from new-born babies at night
NEXT
Maltese firm investing millions in Baltic container terminal