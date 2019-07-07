Informative talks, a pool party, charity tattoos, a fashion show, film nights, cabaret, a makeup class, after parties, a concert, the culminating parade and much more is what Malta has in store for this year’s Pride Week.

The theme for 2019 is “From Riots to Rainbows – 50 Years since Stonewall”, with the idea harking back to how Pride originated and the spirit behind the event.

In 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, which was a bar and a safe space for LGBTQ+ people at a time when they were being sent to mental health hospitals, harassed and beaten up in the streets.

Patrons of the Inn protested against the oppression by marching down St. Christopher’s Street. It was the first Pride event. Year after year, the Pride movement grew and spread across the world, as a way of saying ‘everyone deserves to be treated equally'.

Here’s what you can expect during the week-long events of Malta Pride 2019.

Take a look at the everyday life of Trans people in Malta

The Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM) has organised the viewing of a documentary on the everyday lives of Trans* individuals living in Malta and the impact that the legislation and policy has on their lives. A Q&A session will follow the screening. Entrance is free but online booking is required.

When: Friday September 6, 7.30pm

Where: Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta

Participate in the first ever Pride Fashion Show

ARC and Karly May have organised the first ever Pride Fashion Show, celebrating the local fashion scene with designers, models and artists who form part of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. The event will be followed by an after party. Entrance is free.

When: Friday September 6, 8pm

Where: Black Pearl, Ta’ Xbiex

What is coming out in Gozo like?

Take a look at the lifestyle and coming out experience in Gozo across different age groups and what is needed more on the island of Gozo to have a truly diverse and accepting society. The event is organised by LGBTI+ Gozo. Entrance is free, but registration on lgbtigozo@gmail.com is required.

When: Saturday, September 7 9am-1pm

Where: Gozo Ministry, Victoria

Enjoy a comedy show with Chucky Bartolo

Stand-up comic and sweaty lady Chucky Bartolo will be back with a brand new comedy show. Tickets can be bought online for €12 from the Event Link.

When: Saturday September 7, Sunday September 8, 8pm

Where: Mount Carmel Theatre, Attard

Party on the pool side or take a dip

Floating unicorns, music, food and drinks and more at this year’s pre-Pride pool party. Five DJs will be working the decks: Mar Escalda, Sunta, Chris Brown, Davvy P and Cathy K. The event is organised by Womanity / Allied Rainbow Communities. Tickets cost €15 at the door, with sunbeds at €7.50.

When: Sunday September 8, 11am onwards

Where: Omnia by Medasia, Sliema

It’s ok 2b different

Children and parents who attend the Rainbow Families Network will be given the opportunity to share their experience. Entrance is free, but registration on mfws.ope@gov.mt is required. The event is organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society & MGRM.

When: Monday September 10, 2pm-5pm

Where: Aġenzija Żgħazagħ, Santa Venera

Film night in the memory of Marsha P Johnson

A film night to remember the life and death of Marsha P. Johnson, an African-American transgender woman and revolutionary LGBTQ rights activist. Filmmakers investigate the mysterious death of Marsha P. Johnson (1992), who was found floating in the Hudson River, whose death was originally ruled as suicide, but believed by many to be a murder. Entrance and food are free and a discussion will follow.

When: Tuesday, September 10, from 7pm

Where: Moviment Graffitti, 67 Strait Street, Valletta

Take part in a Drag Queen makeup masterclass

Learn everything you need to know, but were afraid to ask, about drag queen makeup with a special guest trainer from Italy. To book, call 2247 2086. The event costs €60. Participants will receive free products as part of the masterclass.

When: Wednesday, September 11 between 6pm-9pm

Where: MAC Store, Valletta

Discussing LGBTIQ+ sexual health

In this seminar engage in a conversation with a sexual health doctor and an individual with personal experience in the chemsex scene. Discuss terms, sexual health practices, risks and resources available as well as what the community would like to see more of for wellbeing. The event is free of charge.

When: Wednesday, September 11 from 7.30pm onwards

Where: GWU building, Valletta

Celebrate women at WomenSpace 2019

WomenSpace is an art and music festival, exclusively for individuals who identify as women, that has been held annually since 2004 as part of the Malta Pride Week celebrations. Various female performers come together to celebrate women and to raise awareness on the rights of every woman. Tickets are available to purchase online at €10 on the events page or by the door.

When: Wednesday, September 11 between 8pm-1am

Where: Cabo Terrace, Birżebbugia

Families come together at the Rainbow Families Network Initiative

At this events children and parents who attend this network will be given the opportunity to share their experience. Together with this, an update about the various initiatives that have been carried out during the past year and plans for the months to come shall be shared. Organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society & MGRM. To attend email mfws.ope@gov.mt and more details shall follow.

When: Thursday, September 12

Where: TBC

Get a tattoo for Pride Fundraiser

Modern Tribe Tattoo Studio presents “Tattoos for Pride” in aid of MGRM. A selection of flash sheets will be available for people to choose from during their walk in day on September 12. The studio is located in Birkirkara. Prices will vary according to design.



When: September 12, all day

Where: 1, Triq Censu Busuttil, Birkirkara

Drachma's Pride 2019: From Riots to Rainbows

It has been fifty years from the Stonewall Riots that were a pivotal landmark in the long struggle for LGBTI+ persons rights and dignity. For months before the Stonewall Rights, individual Catholic LGBT persons began what today is one of America's largest Catholic faith LGBTI+ movement: Dignity USA. Entrance is free.

When: Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm

Where: Centru LEAP, Vittoriosa

Celebrate cabaret

As part of the Pride Week celebrations, some of the finest entertainers are coming together to perform in a special Cabaret Show at the legendary Orpheum Theatre. Produced by Allied Rainbow Communities under the creative direction of Peter Carbonaro Tickets are to be purchased online only at €20 from the Event Page link.

When: Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Gżira

Human Rights Conference: Towards 100%: Advancing LGBTIQ equality in Malta and Globally

A Human Rights conference which will include the presentation of an annual report, a keynote speech by Tony Briffa, a leading intersex activist from Australia and two panel discussions, the first focusing on mainstreaming initiatives being implemented nationally and the second on Malta’s role in advancing LGBTIQ equality at the global level. This is event is organised by the Department for Human Rights & Integration Directorate, Ministry for Equality & European Affairs. Event is free of charge however registration is necessary.

When: Friday, September 13 between 9am-1.30pm

Where: AX The Palace, Sliema

Workplace Discussion on Diversity & Innovation

Take part in a workplace discussion at Malta is a very diverse and inclusive country and within Mr. Green's company culture, we value same qualities. Diversity brings many various ideas and fosters innovation; inclusion creates openness and security. Also, it's very important to feel free and feel yourself at work. This is a workplace discussion taking place on September 13 between 2.30 and 4 pm, at Mr Green Offices, Sliema at the initiative of Mr Green supporting Malta Pride. External guests have to contact natalie.vella@mrgreen.com to secure their place.

When: Friday, September 13 between 2.30pm and 4pm

Where: Mr Green Offices, Sliema

Spice Up Your Pride

This is the Official Malta Pride 2019 Opening Party. If there’s one thing the community loves is an icon and for this year’s Pride event people are to dress up as their favourite pop / gay icon - Winner will receive a one year free entrance pass to Lollipop events. Tickets are €15 at the door.

When: Friday, September 13 from 10.30pm onwards

Where: Treehaus, Uno Village

Have a drink at GWU Pride March Open Bar

The GWU Youths & GWU are hosting a pre-drinking event at the GWU Building in Valletta just before the start of the PRIDE MARCH. Open Bar will cost €18 for GWU Members / €20 for Non-Members.

When: Saturday September 14, between 1pm and 4.30pm

Where: GWU Workers’ Memorial Building, Valletta





Join the main event: Malta Pride march & concert

Join thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals & allies, supporting organisations, human rights groups and many others as they fill the streets of Floriana & Valletta with colour, love and march for an accepting society for all. A free concert open to all will follow at St. George’s Square in Valletta. Expect floats, amazing music and street performances, speeches and more. The route will be going into Republic Street and stopping at Pjazza San Ġorg, Valletta where the Pride Concert will be held until 11 pm.

When: Saturday, September 14, 5pm

Where: The Granaries, Floriana

Photos from past Malta Pride marches photo Photos from past Malta Pride marches Photos from past Malta Pride marches

Dance the night away at the official Malta Pride After Party

Dance until the morning light with DJs Cathy K and Pierre from London with special guest Owen Luellen. The event will commence as the concert in Valletta ends. Organised by S2S Events in support of Malta Pride. Tickets available from selected outlets or by the door at €15.

When: Saturday, September 14, 11pm

Where: Club Phoenix, Gianpula Fields

Sundown Sundays at Maori

Wind down and chill at Maori, Valletta, favourite hangout spot by the water’s edge. Hosted by Allied Rainbow Communities, the entrance is free of charge.

When: Sunday, September 14 at 6pm

Where: Maori, Valletta