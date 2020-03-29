With live entertainment, cinema, classes, nightlife and eating out all off the menu, most of us are spending our free time in ‘quarantine’ at home. This Sunday, instead of event listings, the Times of Malta brings you an altogether different What’s On guide with alternative ways to get your fix of entertainment and creativity from the safety and comfort of your living room.

Reading

Plentiful paperbacks for a pittance

Times of Malta is selling bundles of books for as little as 60 cents each with a free home-delivery service. Orders can be placed through the Plentiful Paperbacks for a Pittance Facebook page or by contacting Daniela Said on daniela.said@timesofmalta.com or 9947 3878.

Stay at home, read a book

Reading might be one of the few safe activities people can do alone at home. The National Book Council launches the Stay at home, read a book campaign to boost reading. The NBC invites you to send them a picture of yourself on Facebook with the book you’re reading at the moment and they will publish it on their page, alongside with the title and author of the book.

Nicole Parnis

Music

Local DJs

Local DJ Nicole Parnis is sharing her sets live on Facebook including disco and 90s house. DJs Rebel Bee and Beatbears are also streaming live or hosting ‘watch parties’.

Chris Martin

#togetherathome ‒ Famous artists perform live

Many household names are taking to social media to perform solo for free. Musician Chris Martin is one such example. Separated from his fellow band members and unable to perform to a live audience, he has posted video content of himself at home performing Coldplay’s best-known songs live on Facebook. Check out the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds of your favourite bands and musicians for something you might not have otherwise seen. Other famous names doing likewise include Gary Barlow and Ronan Keating who sang together but alone in a recent video online.

Ronan Keating. Right: Gary Barlow.

In a video posted recently on Facebook, Andrea Bocelli sings live from his living room, accompanied by his young daughter, Virginia, on the piano. The Italian opera singer says “My friends, this slightly paradoxical situation is forcing us to reinvent ourselves and to get a bit creative. I’m trying to get everyone involved in the family, even little Virginia who recently started piano lessons. She made great progress and now she’s going to play something with her dad: Ich liebe dich by Ludwig van Beethoven. It’s a way to express our love for you all and share a moment of optimism, hope and positivity.”

Virtual Orchestra

Check out the Danubia Orchestra Obuda on Facebook for videos of their remote collective performances. In a feat of modern technology, dozens of musicians play ‘alone but together’ from home in synchrony online.

Rachel Podger, baroque violinist and 2020 Ambassador for Early Music Day

Early Music Day

Early Music Day, “a celebration of more than a millennium of music, through concerts, events, and happenings taking place simultaneously across Europe”, went ahead with its annual event on March 21, but with an online edition.

Live-streamed and pre-recorded concerts and performances are still available to enjoy on their website at www.earlymusicday.eu.

Theatre

The Manoel Theatre

During Early Music Day, The Manoel Theatre posted a concert by the members of The Monteverdi Project on its Facebook page. The Manoel Theatre has announced that it will be regularly posting past performances on social media while its doors are closed, all of which will remain online for us to watch.

Music, dance and everything else

Local artists in Lockdown Festival

Lockdown Festival sprang up at a moment’s notice to address the cancellation of live local events, presenting a series of live home performances from local musicians, dancers and other artists on social media. These include Véronique Vella, Houseplants, Grip Tight, Oxygyn, Moveo Dance Company, Abel Hernández, Dav.Jr, PlaKard Project and many more. Organisers explain that “Freelance artists have been hit extra hard during this time, as events are understandably cancelled. This is an opportunity for everyone to show their support to artists and donate through our crowdfunding page. All funds raised through the Lockdown Festival will be distributed equally to the artists performing.”

To watch, visit Lockdown Festival on Facebook. To donate, visit www.zaar.com.mt/projects/lockdownfestival

Sam Christie in Lockdown Festival

Participating Lockdown Festival musician Sam Christie says: “I’m super excited to see what’s gonna happen, since it’s a new concept and I don’t even have to leave my house to play, but it gives me a reason to put some clothes on so it’s pretty amazing.”

Social Distancing Festival

An online ‘festival’ created to showcase a range of creative output from visual arts to music and dance, from artists and performers whose work might otherwise not be seen due to live event cancellations.

A full calendar of live-streamed events is available for viewing now and submissions are welcome from artists at www.socialdistancingfestival.com.

Local Comedy

The Comedy Knights

The Comedy Knights bring us CCUCoC ‒ Comedians Cooped Up ‘Cause of Corona, a live split screen virtual daily meet-up between the Comedy Knights on their Facebook page for lighthearted and amusing commentary on the coronavirus situation.

Exhibitions

Virtual museum and gallery tours

Famous museums and galleries are providing virtual tours online, including the British Museum in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Guggenheim in New York City. Described as “especially good for students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed”, the collections are brought to us through Google Arts and Culture in partnership with the participating institutions.

For a range of virtual tours, visit artsandculture.google.com/partner

Art Basel’s online viewing rooms

Art Basel, the world’s most famous art fair, has cancelled its events, but invites those interested in seeing the work of the artists who would have exhibited, to visit its online ‘viewing rooms’, where you can find “over 2000 high-calibre artworks, presented by 235 of the world’s leading galleries”.

artbasel.com/viewing-rooms

Photography

Getting Creative

In order to stimulate creativity and productivity, Malta Photographic society have issued a challenge through their Facebook page to local photography enthusiasts, to send them images on their regularly changing theme.

Art

Art group Sip and Paint creates painting workshops that are “fun, stress-relieving and inspiring” where you can relax with a drink and have fun while learning to paint. Its social painting sessions are now being streamed live on Facebook on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If you need paint, brushes or canvas contact VeeGeeBee Art or Art Academy for a contactless delivery and One Hour Wines on 9922 6330 to deliver your favourite tipple anytime before 10.30pm.

Singing

Virtual choir the Sofa Singers invites you to take part. Regular registration is free with 500 places in the ‘zoom room’.

Register at thesofasingers.net