As World Mission Sunday, the pinnacle of Pope Francis’s Extraordinary Missionary Month approaches (October 20), a social media campaign is captivating hearts and minds around the world and asking: “What’s your mission?”

Thousands of people from Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific have joined the movement, sharing what it is they feel they were put on this earth to do, using the #MyMission on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

Missio Malta is driving the initiative in Malta and Gozo, and the organisation’s head of communications Robert Farrugia says it is a simple and unifying message.

“The #MyMission campaign asks a straightforward question that perhaps we frequently ponder, but are less inclined to articulate,” he said. “What better time to put into words what our mission here is than during the Extraordinary Missionary Month?”

The month of October 2019 was designated as an extraordinary one by Pope Francis in 2017, with a focus entirely on celebrating works of mission around the world.

“God will ask us if we stepped forward and took risks, even losing face,” the Pope said in his address launching the month last week. “This Extraordinary Missionary Month should jolt us and motivate us to be active in doing good. Not notaries of faith and guardians of grace, but missionaries.”

To commemorate the occasion, Missio offices are planning special events throughout the month, while at a national level, the Extraordinary Missionary Month is a central part of the organisation’s fundraising and formation efforts in schools and parishes this year. Initiatives like #MyMission aim to facilitate in people, young and old, an understanding of the role they play in mission.

For more information, visit www.missio.org.mt/emm and the Facebook page My Mission.