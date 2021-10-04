Popular social media sites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down on Monday afternoon in a major outage affecting millions around the world.
Facebook, which now runs the three brands, has not yet explained the reason behind the outage.
According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 5.44pm, and are affecting users globally.
Voice and video calls have also been impacted by the outage.
More to follow
