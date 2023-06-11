WhatsTheirNames Theatre returns this week with As You Like It by William Shakespeare, the latest instalment in the company’s hugely popular Shakespeare in the Garden series.

Staged in the beautiful surroundings of Vincent’s Eco Estate, an organic farm in the Mġarr countryside, As You Like It will immerse audiences in the magic of one of Shakespeare’s most hilarious comedies, with just seven actors playing multiple roles, live music, side-splitting comedy and all the wild energy and inventiveness WhatsTheirNames is known for.

As You Like It tells a youthful and joyous story about coming of age and learning what it means to be in love. In the oppressive court of the usurping Duke Frederick, Rosalind, the duke’s niece, has laid eyes on the young courtier Orlando. But just as love begins to take hold, she is banished from the court. Disguised as a boy, she flees to seek out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden, a place of romance, freedom and the wonder of self-discovery.

Some of the cast during rehearsals for this year’s production.

Bringing together some of Shakespeare’s most dazzling comedy with his most beloved characters – including the melancholy Jaques and his famous “All the world’s a stage” speech – the play remains a favourite of audiences and has seen countless adaptations and retellings over the years.

This is the eighth annual Shakespeare production by WhatsTheirNames, who have developed a strong reputation among theatregoers with their Shakespeare at the Pub and Shakespeare at the Garden series, producing fresh, funny and accessible stagings in unconventional and intimate locations. Their most recent production was Romeo and Juliet at the Msida Bastion Garden.

“As You Like It taps into the dream of escaping the rat race for a quieter way of life, and the hope of discovering yourself along the way,” says director Philip Leone-Ganado.

Director Philip Leone-Ganado

“We’re excited to welcome audiences to our own version of the Forest of Arden at the idyllic Vincent’s Eco Estate, which provides a perfect fit for the forest’s magic and splendour. Our shows have always been about providing a unique experience for our audiences, and this year will be no different.”

The production features some of Malta’s best acting talent, all of whom will be familiar faces to followers of WhatsTheirNames, starring Becky Camilleri as Rosalind alongside Nathan Brimmer, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo, Sandie von Brockdorff and Joseph Zammit.

As You Like It will be staged at Vincent’s Eco Estate from June 13 to 18. Tickets can be booked online at chitzo.com.