One of the men involved in a mass break-out from the Safi detention centre in July was given a suspended sentence upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Mohammed Sellem, a Moroccan national who had been living at the centre for some three months before attempting to escape from lawful custody with a group of fellow detainees, pleaded guilty.

The man, wheelchair-bound with leg heavily bandaged, was escorted to court over one month after the break-out, having spent the interim in hospital where he required surgery for the injuries sustained during the events of July 15.

“When the escape happened, Sellem got hurt... He spent a month in hospital. He has undergone two surgeries. I have heard that prison is now so overcrowded that some prisoners are sleeping on the floor,” said defence lawyer Joseph Brincat, arguing that a suspended sentence would be opportune, given the circumstances.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard, however, countered that 12 other migrants had been arraigned the day after their escape and had each been given a six-month effective jail term.

“The fact that you have a foreigner in detention who escapes… we must pass on a message…” Inspector Attard argued, before being interrupted by Dr Brincat stating, “we must be careful with sending messages.”

Highlighting the piteous state of the accused, the lawyer appealed for compassion and insisted that a suspended sentence would best fit the circumstances.

After hearing submissions by both parties and upon the accused’s own guilty plea, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiaq, condemned him to a six-month jail term suspended for two years.

When meting out punishment the court observed that while committing a clear breach of law by escaping from custody, the accused had landed serious injuries, including fractures, which required further surgery and were rendering the man’s life more difficult.

Moreover, the court observed that it had a duty to reach a balance between the protection of society and the fundamental rights of the accused.

“Take the right path,” urged the court, by way of a final warning. “The court has given you another chance.”