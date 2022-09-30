Steven Fenech and Sarah Farrugia recently returned from Lommel in Belgium, where they won the Freedom to Dance Belgian Latin American Wheelchair Championship.

During the same weekend, Steve was also placed first with his German Ballroom dance partner Andrea Naumann-Clement, in the Standard championships.

Steven is now preparing with both Sarah and Andrea for the anniversary of the Malta Open Dance Spectacular which is to be held on November 26 and 27 at the Basketball Training Pavilion, Ta’ Qali.

Fourteen countries have already confirmed that they will be attending the event, which was first held 20 years ago.

For the first time, besides the integration of wheelchair and able-bodied competitions, there will be ballroom and Latin competitions for the mentally disabled.