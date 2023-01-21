A specially equipped vehicle that can be driven by wheelchair users has been added to the Aġenzija Sapport fleet.

The €80,000 vehicle will be used to teach wheelchair users and others with physical disabilities how to drive.

Seven occupational therapists and two driving instructors have received specialised training to be able to teach people how to operate the vehicle. The instructors and therapists were flown to Birmingham for training. Training was led by Fabio Favarin, a representative, of Italian firm HandyTech.

Aġenzija Sapport CEO Oliver Scicluna said the vehicle would help wheelchair users on their journey to achieving greater autonomy and independence. Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the project would lead to more people with a disability being able to drive.