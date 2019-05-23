Knife+Heart (Un couteau dans le cœur), a 2018 French drama film directed by Yann Gonzalez, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

The film is set in Paris in summer 1979. Anne (Vanessa Paradis) produces third-rate gay porn. After her editor and lover Lois (Kate Moran) leaves her, she tries to win her back by shooting her most ambitious film yet with her trusted, flaming sidekick Archibald (Nicolas Maury). But when one of her actors is brutally murdered Anne gets caught up in a strange investigation that turns her life upside down.

The film is certified 18. There will be encore screenings on July 26 and August 1 at 7.30pm and on August 11 at 6pm. For queries, call 2122 3200. To watch a trailer and to buy tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/knife-heart.