Law has always been preoccupied with the rights of the purchaser. We find legal principles relating to defects in things sold as far as back as in the XII Tables of Ancient Rome (451BC); indeed, the redhibitory action was initially meant to protect a ‘consumer’ on the purchase of slaves and draught animals. The purchase could – upon discovery that the slave had serious defects not obvious at the time of purchase – demand that the vendor takes back the slave and return the price paid.

Despite the abolishment of slavery, these consumer-protection principles survived, and eventually, they were embedded into various legal systems across Europe, including in the Maltese Civil Code.

Our Civil Code provides for a strong system of protection in favour of purchasers – be it through consumer law, through warranties, or through the general warranty of peaceful possession granted in every contract of sale of an immovable property.

The law, however, provides for two distinct rights, which are similar in nature, although different in consequence.

Article 1424 of the Civil Code obliges the seller to warrant the thing sold against any latent (hidden) defects which render it unfit for the use for which it is intended, or which diminish its value to such an extent that the buyer would not have bought it or would have tendered a smaller price had he known about those defects, unless it would have been stipulated that the seller shall not in any such case be bound to any warranty (article 1426). In such cases, the purchaser can either institute the actio redhibitoria, to restore the thing and have the price repaid to him, or, institute the actio aestimatoria, to retain the thing and have a part of the price repaid to him which shall be determined by the court (article 1427).

Article 1390 of the Civil Code provides that if the thing which the seller offers to deliver is not of the quality promised, or is not according to the sample on which the sale was made, the buyer may elect either to reject the thing and demand damages, or to accept the thing with a diminution of the price upon a valuation by experts.

One must distinguish between delivering something which would later turn out to be defective and offering to deliver something of a different quality or nature from that stipulated in the contract.

The distinction between the two legal principles is important; in the latter, a purchaser may still be entitled to file an action in court despite the fact that the product is in no way defective, but simply of a quality different than that promised. Indeed, despite their apparent similarity, either situation occurs at a different moment, calls for a different action, and carries therewith different legal principles and consequences.

In both instances, the purchaser may elect to reject the thing and demand the return of the price, or to retain it and request the diminution of the price.

However, in the latter case (when the thing which the seller offers to deliver is not of the quality promised – article 1390) the purchaser may, when refusing to accept the thing delivered to him, also always demand the payment of damages. In an action against latent defects, this is not an option which is available all the time; one can sue for damages only if it is shown that the seller knew about the defects of the thing sold and chose not to disclose it.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal in the names of Louis Buhagiar vs UCIM Co Limited noe, delivered on July 12, was about a complaint made by the plaintiff in respect of the purchase of a car he had purchased from the respondent company back in 2006. He stated that the car had developed defects which continuously reoccurred, so much that the engine had to be changed.

In 2010, the purchaser elected to file a lawsuit – not as an action against latent defects – but in terms of article 1390 of the Civil Code, stating that the car purchased was not of the quality promised, despite the fact that the main complaint was that the car had hidden defects.

In a judgment delivered on December 12, 2013, the Civil Court, First Hall noted this apparent oddity in the action chosen by the plaintiff, but decided not to consider this fact further since the respondent company had not pleaded to the inefficiency of the action preferred. It then moved to accede to the plaintiff’s requests and ordered the rescission of the sale.

Both parties appealed.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal noted (among other things) that the action proposed (that under article 1390) is available at the moment that the object is delivered or right afterwards; granting the option to the purchase at that time to either refuse the object or to retain it under a price-reduction. Therefore, the court considered, this action should not be available after the object had been delivered and retained, meaning that if an object would have been delivered, the juridical form of its rejection should be through the formal deposit of the thing under the authority of the Court. Otherwise, it is deemed that the object sold had been accepted.

In this case, the car in question had been received by the plaintiff back in 2006, and the lawsuit was filed in 2010. Its keys had been deposited in court four years after the cars had been consigned, and therefore, it could never be said that the car purchased was being rejected within the time and parameters of article 1390 of the Civil Code. Therefore, an action under article 1390 could never succeed. Furthermore, in any case, the case was time-barred.

Of course, this would imply that possibly, had the plaintiff instead based his lawsuit on an action for latent defect (rather than on the basis that the thing delivered was of a different quality than that promised) the outcome could have been different.

At the end, the Court of Appeal acceded to the appeal filed by the respondent company and threw out the plaintiff’s case, and also ordered him to pay the costs of the proceedings.

Carlos Bugeja is senior associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.