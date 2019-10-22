A long-running project involving 16 European artists is coming to an end this week as its final exhibition wraps up.

Titled AMuSE (Artistic Multi-Sensorial Experience), it was the first ever Creative Europe project to be selected for co-funding by the European Commission led by a Maltese organisation – the Malta Society of Arts (MSA).

Artist Mykolas Sauka carving his statues in Lithuania.

It revolved around a number of innovative activities centred on three artist-in-residence programmes in Italy,the Netherlands and Lithuania, held over two years.

“These residencies had an over-arching objective, mainly to give new possibilities of research and collaboration to both artists and partners involved,” Roderick Camilleri, the project’s artistic director, said.

“The programmes were designed in three designated countries, providing a particular context inspiring and informing the artists’ practices,” he added.

Three specific themes were chosen, according to the context provided in each region.

At Savigliano, in Piedmont, Italy, the residency was hosted at Le Terre dei Savoia’s special museum, MUSES − a cultural space containing a museum and a laboratory promoting the cultural and natural heritage of Piedmont. The artists who participated in this particular residency had the possibility to explore the organic legacy of this northern region.

The artists at the residency, hosted by Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Leeuwarden, Friesland, could delve into the man-made imprint of the Netherlands, while the residency held in Antalieptė, thanks to the Lithuanian partner ‒ Dusetos Cultural Centre ‒ focused on the traces and underlying aspects of traditions, folklore and customs which inform and characterise the pristine environment of Lithuania.

Untitled (A Seat for Her), a wood installation by Aaron Bezzina

Tripartite structure featuring innovative content

Mr Camilleri explains that the works on display at the Malta Society of Arts present a “tripartite structure featuring innovative content”, all projecting different perspectives and takes of multi-sensoriality, which tap into all the five senses.

“Some focus on the tactile and olfactory, whereas others, like those by Vilius Vaitiekunas, present multi-sensorial films using VR and projections, which appeal to the visual and audial domains,” he said.

The first section of the exhibition provides reflections on the natural legacy of Italy, with contemporary works featuring olfactory paintings and drawings.

These include the works of Stefan Spiteri, who adds organic material such as beeswax and vetiver oil to his drawings, and Carmela Cosco’s lightboxes, which speak about ‘memory of the territory’ inspired by the concept of the ‘Wunderkammern’ (cabinets of curiosities).

The second section represents the man-made aspect of the Netherlands, with works like the microscopic images of cosmetics by Simone Mangione and the eye-tracking drawings by Matthew Attard.

Futile Effort, Stefan Spiteri

The third part zooms into the traditional paradigm of Lithuania with works such as Julius Visakavicius’s illustrations, Mykolas Saukas’s wood sculptures as well as interactive multi-sensorial installations by Ivana Volpe, presenting abstracts made by crochet complemented with audio, among others.

Mr Camilleri notes that given that the artists lived together, they shared good practices, affecting each other’s processes and projects.

Some artists also worked in joint ventures to explore new ways of using common, everyday materials in inventive and unconventional modes, whereas others were more concerned with engaging the audience using interactive sources and methods, he noted.

However, they all shared common aspects that characterise particular aspects of European identity.

Mr Camilleri highlights a few examples, such as Aaron Bezzina’s wood installation which is rooted in the folklore and traditions of Lithuania, with special references to the tale of Egle, Queen of Serpents. Similarly, Mark Buitenwerf’s 3D printed dioramas present a synthesis of vernacular legends disclosing local idiosyncrasies of Lithuania.

“One of the main timbres of this exhibition is its versatility and material diversity. Such multisensorial dimension gives the show an engaging framework, providing an interesting, versatile and interactive character,” Mr Camilleri says.

The AMuSE Final Exhibition is running at the Malta Society of Arts, 219, Palazzo de La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta, until next Thursday between 8am and 3pm.