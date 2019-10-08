A collective art exhibition at Iniala Gallery in Valletta is bringing a company’s 30th anniversary celebrations to a climax.

Luciano Micallef

Island Insurance Brokers, founded in 1989, has a long-time connection to art. In 1990, its directors decided to start commissioning local artists − primarily painters but also sculptors − to supply original works to be given as corporate gifts at the end of the year.

“Besides supporting both emerging and established artists, this initiative was a source of great pride for us, especially seeing other companies and organisations following suit, and helped to spread art into more households and enriching appreciation towards local art and talent,” said Lawrence Pavia, managing director of Island Insurance Brokers.

Pawl Carbonaro

Directors commissioned local artists to supply original works

Norbert Attard

Participating in the exhibition, themed Island Supports the Arts, are 23 artists, including Luciano Micallef, Norbert Francis Attard, Pawl Carbonaro, Carmel Bonello, Richard Saliba, Harry Alden, Anthony Calleja, Tonio Mallia, James Vella Clark, Andrew Diacono, Celia Borg Cardona, Anna Galea, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Mark Schembri, Philip Chircop, Mark Geoffrey Muscat, Rubert Cefai, Vince Caruana, George Scicluna, Antoine Paul Camilleri, Alex Dalli, George Muscat and Ethelbert Perini. Each artist is displaying an original work which include nudes, abstract and geometric designs, seascapes and landscapes.

Anna Galea

The exhibition, curated by Charlene Vella, is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue of all the exhibits.

Island Insurance Brokers was founded in April 1989 by Mr Pavia and Carmel Cascun to provide professional, efficient and cost-effective insurance broking and risk management services to Malta’s industrial and commercial community.

Over the years, the company, which employs over 30 professionals, also expanded into Personal Lines Insurance.

James Vella Clark

In 2016, Island Insurance Brokers was acquired by Argus Group based in Bermuda as part of its strategy to diversify and expand its global business operations. Today IIB forms part of Argus Group Holdings Ltd.

The exhibition will remain open at Iniala Gallery (ex-Ascot House) in Pjazza Regina, Valletta, until October 25. Entrance is free.

Anthony Calleja