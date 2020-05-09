Generally speaking, a case typi­cally ends when the time allowed by law to file an appeal expires without an appeal having been filed or when the appeal is finally decided.

With this, the case reaches the coveted zenith known as res judicata.

Generally speaking, only then can a judgment be executed, for it would have reached the desirable stage known as res judicata pro veritate habetur, where it is legally regarded to contain the truth of what it pronounces and where it can no longer be contested. The philosophical justification is that society requires a definite ultimate stage where one can say that a dispute is over, and that a definite solution capable of execution has been reached.

So typically, a judgment cannot be automatically executed until this stage is reached. Someone obtaining the eviction of an illegal tenant cannot generally and automatically expect the court’s support for the return of one’s property unless the appeal stage is fully extinguished.

Simply put, there is no executable judgment unless there is a final judgment. And the general rule is that a judgment which would not have yet constituted res judicata is not enforceable.

But like many things in law, there are exceptions.

Judgments ordering the supply of maintenance, any judgment providing redress against infringement of an individual’s right to life or providing remedies against illegal arrest or forced labour, and any interlocutory decree, are all immediately enforceable, notwithstanding that there may be a pending appeal.

For all other judgments, there is the faculty to seek an order of the court, declaring that a judgment is provisionally enforceable, despite the fact that an appeal from it is yet to be decided. This is found in article 266 of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, Chapter 12 of the Laws of Malta.

Such a request was the matter in ‘Is-Socjetà Tad-Duttrina Nisranija vulgo MUSEUM, Sezzjoni Maskili v Philip James Zammit et’, decided on March 27 by the Court of Appeal (283/19).

The faculty to request a provisional enforcement of a judgment pending appeal is particularly useful, especially to our generation.

This faculty provides a possibility of relief to that party for whom the wait for the ap­peal decision is most prejudicial

Our Civil Superior Court of Appeal arduously hears and decides around 400 cases a year, which is a phenomenal number, given the complexity of the appeals it is often called to decide. But new appeals each year are almost double that amount and, inevitably, a backlog is created and appeals will unavoidably take long to be decided.

This faculty provides a possibility of relief to that party for whom the wait for the ap­peal decision is most prejudicial. It also serves to dis­cour­age less than virtuous parties in a case to use the right to appeal as a bargaining tool, or to appeal just for the sake of prolonging yet another inevitable loss to the detriment of the holder of a right against them.

This is particularly true in eviction cases, where the filing of a frivolous appeal could literally mean four more years of waiting for the owner of the property. This law symbolically (and perhaps, inadvertently) pulls the rug out from under the feet of these iniquitous litigants. It is thus also a measure for good order, fairness and good faith.

Indeed, some courts have in the past still given a certain weight to judgments still subject to an appeal, stating that these are not mere arguments but decisions of the court worthy of notice, in turn dismissing any presumption that the law holds a dearly-held desire that only final judgments be executed. The situation is just that a non-final judgment is not self-executable, and for it to be made enforceable, one requires a special declaration by the court.

The plaintiffs in this case had acquired a property by means of a judicial sale by auction. They had instituted proceedings against two people occupying the property (the res­pondents), requesting that they be evicted on the basis that they had no valid legal title on the property so acquired. MUSEUM also requested damages. The first court had acceded to MUSEUM’s request and ordered the respondents to evict from the property and to pay damages. The respondents appealed.

The court started by examining article 266 (7) of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, which states that the court shall declare the judgment to be provisionally enforceable if it is satisfied that delay in the exe­cution of the judgment is likely to cause greater prejudice to the party demanding it than such execution would cause to the opposite party.

The measure of prejudice is largely left to the discretion of the court. If said request is acceded to, the party against whom execution of a judgment is declared provisionally enforceable shall, in case of reversal or variation of such judgment in appeal, be entitled to damages and interest.

The court noted that the fact that the appeal withheld the execution of the judgment delivered by the first court did not preclude it from declaring that it could be provisionally executed, should it be requested.

It transpired that in this case, the appellants were not even contesting that part of the decision of the first court, by virtue of which they had been ordered out of the property; they were merely contesting that part of the judgment award­ing damages. Having said that, it was evident to the court that the plaintiffs had much more to lose than the respondents if the judgment would not be rendered provisionally enforceable.

As a result, it ordered that pending the decision of the appeal, the eviction is to be made enforceable, effectively granting MUSEUM the right to get hold of the property.

The court ordered each party to pay its own respective courts.

Carlos Bugeja is a partner at Azzopardi, Borg & Abela Advocates.