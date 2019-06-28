Can you inherit creativity? This has been the subject of much scientific research with findings suggesting that artistic skills might be as heritable as one’s eye colour.

One of Alexia Coppini’s seascapes, on display at the exhibition.

Some studies have concluded that while the environment might influence a personality prone to creativity, it’s more heavily linked to the blood that runs through the veins.

This definitely seems to be the case with descendants of Anton Schranz, a prolific painter of Mediterranean landscapes and seascapes who was born in Ochsenhausen, a small town in the south of Germany. He lived most of his life in Menorca and Malta, where he found patronage among British naval officers who bought his works as topographical souvenirs.

He had six artist sons and daughters Antonio, Giovanni, Giuseppe, Marianna, Margherita and Francesca. Two of his granddaughters were also artists as were a great-granddaughter and two grandsons.

Over the years, more descendants in Germany and Malta turned out to be artists.

Some works by this family are now on display in an exhibition in Ochsenhausen commemorating Anton Schranz’s 250th birth anniversary.

Alexia Coppini loves to paint lighthouses.

Besides paintings by Anton Schranz himself, there are those of his sons Giovanni, Antonio and Giuseppe, and of John J. Schranz, Joan Consiglio, Alexia Coppini and Ian Schranz.

German and Maltese descendants of Anton Schranz were invited to the opening of the exhibition in Ochsenhausen.

One also finds a number of documents, including the deed of Anton Schranz’s house in Ochsenhausen, signed by Austrian Chancellor Klemens von Metternich, who owned the territory, and a photograph of two of his great-granddaughters in circa 1855 by Antonio Schranz, who was also one of the world’s earliest photographers.

Malta-based Alexia Coppini, a fifth generation direct descendant, is surely following in Anton Schranz’s footsteps.

Her love of art emerged at a young age. She trained in figure drawing before turning to seascapes in 2007 when she was commissioned to paint three such works.

I have been drawing ever since I could hold a pencil

“I have been drawing ever since I could hold a pencil,” Ms Coppini said. “But although my artistic training had little to do with seascape painting, the sea captivated my soul and I have never looked back.”

Alexia Coppini standing next to the Schranz family tree at the German exhibition.

Twelve years later, she is still in love with this theme, having held 22 solo exhibitions, and painted several commissions in Malta, Europe, the US and the Caribbean.

Anton Schranz’s works have been a great source of inspiration for her and she is constantly searching antique paintings, seascapes, naval history and all that has to do with the sea. She also has a fascination for lighthouses and has painted these structures in all seasons and situations: daylight, moonlight and storms.

Ms Coppini’s style is contemporary and watercolours are her favourite medium. She also likes to paint on large canvases.

“Such canvases give me a sense of freedom and ability to express the strength of a storm and the forces of nature, letting me capture a moving picture on a small canvas,” Ms Coppini said.

She was invited to take part in the German exhibition by Prof. John J. Schranz, another direct descendant of Anton Schranz and an expert in the field of research. A board selected five of her works, all of which feature the sea.

A photo of Anton Schranz owned by Alexia Coppini’s mother, Louise Coppini.

“Meeting German family members with a common family lineage and, of course, a great interest in art was a unique experience and has inspired me to continue my quest for all things marine,” the artist enthused.

She has just completed a new collection of 40 seascape paintings which she will exhibit next month, in Malta, as part of further commemorations of Anton Schranz’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, if you plan to visit Germany, Anton Schranz (1769-1839) – A Seascape Painter From Ochsenhausen will be on display until October 29 at the German town’s imposing monastery, a baroque Benedictine abbey founded in the late 11th century.