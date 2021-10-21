Summertime in Malta ends on October 31 at 3am, when clocks will be moved back one hour.

In 2019, the European Parliament backed a proposal to stop the one-hour clock change which extends daylight hours in summer EU-wide.

The proposal required states to stop the twice-yearly clock change from this year, and choose either permanent summertime or wintertime.

But although a large majority of Maltese opted retain summertime year round, a common position on the matter has not yet been reached within the European Council so the current directives to switch the clocks applies.

All EU states currently switch to summertime on the last Sunday of March and back to wintertime on the last Sunday of October.