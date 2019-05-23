A UK National Theatre production of Small Island, an epic new theatre adaptation by Helen Edmundson of Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on Thursday at 7.30pm.

The play follows three intricately connected stories of three Jamaican emigrants as they embark on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through World War II until 1948 – the year they arrive in Tilbury, England, aboard HMT Empire Windrush.

Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. The play traces their timely and moving story as hope and humanity meet the stubborn reality of the UK’s tangled history with Jamaica.

The play is performed by a cast of 40 actors from the National Theatre in London.

The UK National Theatre production of Small Island will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Thursday at 7.30pm and on August 4 at 6pm. It is certified 15. For tickets and to watch a trailer, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/ national-theatre-encore-small-island.