This year’s Formula One season is arguably one of the least-anticipated in years. This was supposed to be the first year of the next-generation cars, but after development schedules were hit by the coronavirus pandemic, bosses agreed to delay that by one year.



It means there’s not a whole lot new for this year’s season and many are expecting Mercedes to continue to dominate as a result. But with constant evolutions and the midfield battles becoming ever-more fascinating, 2021 could surprise us yet.



McLaren were the first team to reveal its 2021 contender on February 15. Reveals are exciting because we get to see what technical changes have happened as well as seeing each team’s new livery. Here’s when to expect every team’s new race car to be revealed.

McLaren – revealed



The first team to reveal its new car could also be the team to watch next season. It has seen massive progression over the past few years and in 2020 became ‘the best of the rest’, finishing third behind Mercedes-AMG and Red Bull Racing.



This year the team will have popular young Brit Lando Norris, and he’ll be joined by the always-smiling Australian Daniel Ricciardo. This could be the year they take the fight to Red Bull.

