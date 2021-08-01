Enemalta recalled on Sunday how electricity was switched on in Gozo for the first time 95 years ago - on August 1, 1926, some 40 years after the electrical supply was introduced in Malta.

Power came from a power plant in St Domenica Street in Victoria.

The demand for electricity in Gozo was low and electricity was mainly used for lighting purposes.

In a Facebook post, Enemalta recalled that the Gozo power plant consisted of two 44kVA diesel units.

Around five years later, additional equipment was installed to meet increased demand.

The power plant stopped operating in January 1959, after two submarine cables were laid to supply power from Malta.