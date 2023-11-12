SiGMA Group endeavours to bring more than just good business to the locations it operates in – which is why its philanthropic arm, the SiGMA Foundation, was established to reflect the company’s commitment to supporting those in need around the world through fund-raising activities, education, and crucial skills to enable self-confidence and personal empowerment.

As the charitable arm of SiGMA Group, the SiGMA Foundation embodies this philosophy through the spirit of active giving. Founded in 2019 by Keith Marshall and SiGMA Group’s Founder, Eman Pulis, the Foundation prioritises supporting underprivileged communities. With Keith leading the charge, the Foundation’s approach to fundraising is all about adding fun to the equation and creating impact through participation. The Foundation often focuses on bringing education to those most in need, giving both financial support and opportunities for learning new skills and becoming self-sufficient.

“It’s not necessarily about money,” Marshall is fond of saying, calling to arms anyone with some time and energy to spare. “We all have the power to enrich the world, and the smallest contribution is just as precious.

“Our initiatives are firmly founded in education, offering both financial support and opportunities for learning new skills and becoming self-sufficient. We believe education is crucial in ending poverty and that our focus should be on building people, not just buildings.”

2023: A year of accomplishments

The charitable foundation has supported a number of causes, including an educational initiative in Ethiopia, where it helped set up much-needed kindergarten schools.

Last January, the SiGMA Foundation ignited 2023 with a triumph, inaugurating a three-in-one school in the heart of Jimma Bonga, Ethiopia.

Fostering the future of the community, the three-in-one school boasting a kindergarten, primary and junior-secondary will empower a thousand students annually with a solid education foundation. The building of the school was made possible by funds raised from three separate iterations of Brown’s Camino de Santiago expeditions, over one year and a half. The SiGMA Foundation was able to raise an impressive €300,000, which went directly towards building the school.

SiGMA Foundation has also partnered with charities [partnered with Fr Joseph Cremona, an MSSP currently based in the Philippines to extend its philanthropic work to Bataan in the Philippines. The project entails the renovation of a church roof, and the supply of a solar panel system that will supply the whole complex.

Additional projects included a multi-sensory hall for the convent within Fr Cremona’s parish, the Jose Depiro Formation Centre - a youth group and centre for the arts, lead by MSSP - and a housing initiative for the underprivileged in the Bataan area of the Philippines.

Camino de Santiago Expeditions

The Foundation organised two 5-day Camino de Santiago expeditions in 2023, enabling participants to embark on a spiritual and cultural journey along the historic Camino de Santiago trail.

The historic Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St. James, is a renowned pilgrimage route that has been travelled for over a thousand years - originating in the early Middle Ages when the tomb of St. James was discovered in the city of Santiago de Compostela. It is a network of ancient pathways that converge at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain. Pilgrims from around the world undertake this journey for various reasons, including religious devotion, personal reflection, adventure, and cultural exploration.

Mount Toubkal Expedition

The first Mount Toubkal expedition was successfully conducted in 2023, allowing participants to challenge North Africa’s highest peak and experience its breathtaking views.

2024: The road ahead

GLOW Campaign in Colombia

In 2024, the SiGMA Foundation will kick off the year with the GLOW Campaign in the Cartagena area of Northern Colombia. This initiative is dedicated to supporting children born with cleft lip and cleft palate deformities. Collaboration with the local NGO, Premium Care Kids, will empower these children by restoring their smiles and self-esteem. This is paired with the first SiGMA Foundation Lost City Trail, which takes place over four days.

Women Empowerment Project in Jimma Bonga, Ethiopia

The Foundation initiated a Women Empowerment Project in Jimma Bonga, Ethiopia. This project focuses on providing opportunities for women in disadvantaged regions, offering training in IT, cookery, sewing, and hairdressing to address limited access to education and economic opportunities.

Mount Toubkal Expedition

A second Mount Toubkal expedition is planned for May 2024, offering thrill-seekers the opportunity to challenge themselves in a unique African mountain environment.

Camino de Santiago Expeditions

The Foundation will continue to organise Camino de Santiago expeditions, including a Camino group and a new Ingles route group in September 2024. There are several different routes to Santiago de Compostela, with the Camino Francés (French Way) being the most popular. Other well-known routes include the Camino del Norte (Northern Way), Camino Portugués (Portuguese Way), and Camino Inglés (English Way). Each route offers a unique experience, passing through various landscapes and historic towns.

Contributing to the SiGMA Foundation

The SiGMA Foundation is a shining example of what can be accomplished when a group of passionate individuals come together for a common cause. Join the movement for a better tomorrow and be a part of the SiGMA Foundation’s mission. Your donation, participation or sponsorship can help make their next big project a reality. Reach out to Jessie on jessie.b@sigma.world.