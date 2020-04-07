Imagine being a nurse. You are waiting for two patients with coronavirus to be transferred to intensive care. To your care.

This picture was sent to Times of Malta by a nurse at Mater Dei in this exact scenario. She admitted anxiety levels were high when the picture was taken.

A picture that speaks volumes. Not all heroes wear capes - some wear masks and face shields.

After the picture was uploaded to Times of Malta's Facebook page, readers showed their appreciation to the health workers in their finest hour by sharing it in their hundreds and commenting in droves, thanking them and promising their prayers.

"No words can express our gratitude towards these heroes. We can only show it by staying home. That would be our great expression of gratitude. God bless you all," commented Carmen Schembri.

Health workers in their finest hour

"Love TOM, such an awesome post! Well done, bringing us together. Thank you all those who choose to sacrifice everything for the benefits of the nation," wrote Miriam Fenech.

"Fantastic picture! You truly are heroes... Thank you, thank you, thank you" said Fabrice Soulier.

Helga Turban told the health workers to please stay strong."Malta needs you. You are in our prayers and in our hearts."

Sylvana Perini described this as a 'profound photo'.

"God bless our amazing doctors and nurses, if only the politicians could follow their example," wrote Christopher Morris.

Gaby Borg Costanzi said these are 'amazingly strong women' while Ben Tanti said these are 'Angels on Earth'.

"You are total heroes and we are all forever indebted to you" wrote Karen Mugenyi Green.