A contract creates binding chords between its contracting masters. The general presumption is that whatever is agreed to, is law to its subject parties, and breach of contract triggers liability to the party in default. Nevertheless, beyond the agreed substance, contract has its own founding principles that would always prevail over and above the said agreed substance.

There exist four main elements that configure the very core of an agreement. The substance of the contract relies on these elements for their existence, for neither can live while the other survives. Resultantly, the binding chords would be permanently breached if one of the following essential conditions is found to be absent or lacking.

Article 966 of the Civil Code provides the essential conditions to the validity of the contract, that are: the capacity of the parties to contract; the consent of the party who binds himself; a certain thing which constitutes the subject-matter of the contract; and a lawful consideration.

This discussion shall delve into the first essential condition – capacity, for without it, there will be no need to find the other elements. If someone is incapable to stand in contract, the contract fails right away. And indeed, ‘capacity in contract’ was the essence of the judgment Mario Bugeja vs Bernardette Brincat et, decided by the Civil Hall, First Hall earlier this month.

Simply put, capacity entails the ability to independently (mentally) take care of one’s own affairs.

This case related to a dispute between siblings regarding a donation of an immovable property that had been transferred to the defendant by her parents way back in 2009. As it happens, the plaintiff contended that a half undivided share of the said property, which share represented the portion transferred by his mother to the defendant, was null and void. He alleged that his mother had lacked mental capacity at the time the said transfer occurred, and therefore she was incapable of contracting the said donation.

The defendant pleaded that her mother had been sane and capable, owing to the fact that subsequent to the said transfer she had performed other civil acts – acts that the plaintiff opted not to impinge.

The defendant also pleaded nullity of proceedings, since the plaintiff opted to call their mother into suit personally, while at the same time claiming that she lacked mental capacity. This follows the principle that persons who can be sued or sue must always have the ability to take care of their own affairs. Litigants must have contractual capacity, otherwise, they cannot sue or be sued personally.

To the defendant, this was a rather contradictory move, since while the plaintiff was stating that his mother was not mentally firm, he was suing her personally as one who can stand in judgment, and therefore as a person who did not suffer from mental infirmity. This plea was eventually resolved because the parties’ mother was interdicted by the Court on the same date of filing, and a curator was appointed in her stead.

Nullifying a contract on grounds of incapacity is challenging

In determining the parent’s contractual capacity, the Court referred to the applicable provisions of the Civil Code. These essentially provide that any contract that is entered into by a person who lacks the use of reason is null and shall be subject to rescission. Persons who are not capable of understanding owing to some mental defect or who are unable to manifestly express their will are incapable of making donations – such persons need not necessarily be formally interdicted.

The Court referred to a previously established judgment, which had listed the fundamental principles that had to be considered in cases that concern the impinging of contracts on the basis of mental incapacities.

These principles state that capacity is always presumed, and incapacity is an exception hence the legal presumption favours capacity over incapacity. Nullifying a contract on grounds of incapacity is challenging as the law presumes that everyone has the capacity to contract unless incapacity is unequivocally proven.

The burden of proof shall be borne by the party who alleges the exception of incapacity and that incapacity must essentially exist at the time of the contract.

Capacity law does not entail that one has to be perfectly and rigorously sane and knowing – if that were the case, many a person would fail the test. What mattered was that at the time of contract, one possesses the ability to understand the consequences of one’s own actions.

Furthermore, for insanity to be substantially proven, unequivocal and precise facts must exist, in the sense that any doubts would favour sanity in accordance with the above-mentioned presumption. One may dare say that our jurisprudence requires conclusive proof of insanity, something that goes beyond the balance of probability principle in civil matters.

The Court also considered that the objective manifestation such as signature and marks, do not guarantee the sanity and capacity of their signatory party.

One cannot simply regard the external features of consent, that is the markings of the signatory party since capacity is essentially connected with the inner psychological willingness of the party. Capacity, that is, the awareness of one’s wishes, and their corresponding consequences are what drives the willingness of a contracting party.

Therefore, if a party cannot independently take care of his or her own affairs, his or her will can never be validly crystallised. Persons suffering from such incapacities would not be able to contract since they lack the critical understanding of their own actions.

The Court found that the mother had been diagnosed with “severe deficits in cognitive function” – years before the contract of donation. Through the trespass of time, this condition worsened to the extent that medical practitioners had suggested the relocation of the patient to a closed ward.

The Court disagreed with the defendant’s submissions, namely that her mother was simply suffering from mere forgetfulness. It held, that from the gathered evidence one could clearly see that such a person was suffering from a ruthless mental condition that had robbed her the capacity to contract. The condition had rendered such patient incapable to the extent that she no longer possessed the necessary use of reason required by law, to be able to contract the donation in question.

Consequently, the Court annulled the transfer of the donated half undivided share and rescinded the donation in part.

Mary Rose Micallef is a junior associate, Azzopardi, Borg, & Abela Advocates.