Google Maltese villages and several sites will come up, all extolling the beauty of these picturesque hidden gems. One in particular describes them as “... the epitome of Mediterranean life… The soul of the islands’ past”. Another “… boast beautiful buildings from the era of the Romans, the Knights or the British eras. Old and new co-exist, with characteristic village cores giving way to more modern peripheries”.

Where are these villages and who are we kidding?

In a recent press release, environmental NGOs raised the alarm over a 300 per cent increase in construction and development in Gozo, to say nothing of the alarming speed with which the authorities are still dishing out permits for large-scale projects.

For decades now, these same NGOs have been sending out serious warnings about the overdevelopment in our country, tirelessly taking on the authorities and challenging them. Or, at least, attempting to hold them accountable to the overdevelopment that undeniably defines us now.

This typical neocolonialist mentality, to compare ourselves to other countries without taking into consideration the obvious differences between local and international context, still prevails.

It is glaringly evident in the new, changing landscapes and skylines that are forming across the islands, obliterating historic and beautiful buildings that used to be such a symbol of pride in our heritage.

And it’s not just the buildings; our green areas, even those that surround these villages, are also being eaten into, with the authorities dishing out permits with absolutely no thought to the consequences and then developers and their legal teams finding loopholes at every objection.

The tendency to be binary in our approach to what is happening all around us has also contributed.

It is either high-rise towers or high-density apartment blocks packed in tighter than sardines, with not a thought to the surrounding aesthetics. What about the vast in between? Most of us can envisage lovely apartment blocks with central courtyards creating open light spaces. Or buildings which blend in with the existing architecture.

If you look closely when driving around, you’ll see that some developers are getting it right, even if the authorities have given them carte blanche.

How much more can our infrastructure take, particularly in the villages? How is it acceptable to allow blocks and more blocks to go up in these villages without even batting an eyelid and without even thinking of open spaces.

It definitely isn’t rocket science to appreciate that the impact on the environment and sewage systems, increase in air pollution, traffic congestion and the social impact all lean towards a very negative one.

We continue to demolish beautiful old buildings which we can never replicate again. They are gone never to be seen again. What’s left needs to be fiercely guarded at this stage.

When will we accept that we are a small island and that our land is finite and, therefore, infinitely precious?

We simply do not have large woodlands and endless beaches where the uglification process Malta is experiencing can get lost in all the vastness.

What we do have is this 300-square-kilometre piece of land, once populated by stunning buildings, gorgeous villages and countryside, and slowly and systematically we have destroyed it.

Look at the haphazard concrete jungles that have become Sliema and St Julian’s with no thought to any urban planning at all. Instead of trying to improve on our mistakes, we continue to watch as other villages fall victim to the same mistakes.

On October 16, 1986, Times of Malta reported that “Yet another monument is in danger” and goes on to describe the illegal demolition of an 18th century historic townhouse known as Villa Bal Bir. This was replaced by a supermarket (ex-Dolphin Centre) and other shops with open courtyards. Fast forward 34 years and a developer has applied to replace that with a massive mixed-use project with semi-basements and 90 apartments.

Properties are already being sold on plan even though there is no permit yet and no opportunity to object has been given to date.

This, of course, is common practice here and by no means is this the first or last developer to employ such tactics. But here’s the thing we need to keep reminding ourselves: just because its common practice doesn’t make it right or acceptable.

And if you think about it, destroying existing buildings only to redevelop them as uglier concrete monstrosities makes no sense at all. Not in today’s climate where a focus on a sustainable approach and a social impact assessment are the only way forward if we want to salvage what’s left. We cannot, as citizens, go on allowing the destruction of what’s remained of our villages, only to have them replaced by more concrete monstrosities.

So, what can we really do? For starters, more of us need to stand behind and support the NGOs and the local councils who collectively have the strength to take on these giants. Because it is true that together we are stronger.

Look at the good news in the media.

The Naxxar local council together with residents opposed a massive project which was heading to the old Trade Fair grounds.

And the mayors in Gozo are breaking new ground by coming together as a single force. This simply further reinforces the need for civic society to do its bit too, lend real support to the NGOs through donations or volunteering and really make our voice heard in saying: enough is now really enough.

Sarah Kennard, public relations strategist