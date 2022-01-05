The world has become a small place. Especially for those businesses who are on their path to internationalisation – or those who are already there and are engaging with clients all around the world – new custom is just a click away.

Yet even though English is the language of choice for a lot of businesses, especially within the EU bloc, a lot of businesses in other countries – including in Europe – are more comfortable conducting business in their own language. Which – for small businesses and professionals who don’t have the luxury of in-house translation services – could be a hurdle standing in the way of growth.

Even for larger set-ups, there is only so much translation that can be handled in-house. Translators should not be expected to perform accurate business translations. When the complexity of marketing, legal and technical documents are added – translation can become an overhead that businesses cannot afford. The risk is that the prospect of growth and international clients disappears over the horizon.

The solution is Translation Bee. To help visitors from around the world learn more about your products and services, Translation Bee offers expert translations in an efficient and effective manner. Whether you need to translate legal documents, business or tech, Translation Bee can help you translate documents. And it will only take you a few clicks – just sign up here, get an instant and free quote just by uploading your document, and submit your order. Your professionally translated document will be in your inbox within three to four days – online and hassle free.

Behind Translation Bee is a network of translators who, with their experience and expertise, can help your business reach out to your target markets abroad. Choose from over one hundred languages – all at cost-effective rates, and with no hidden fees attached. In fact, you will get to know the price before you confirm your order.

Moreover, Translation Bee guarantees 100 per cent data confidentiality – your documents will be handled in a confidential manner, and you can rest assured that you have full ownership of your documents.

Translation Bee founders, Anton Azzopardi and Stephan Strijbosch, are both registered corporate service providers and accountants– which brings them in contact with individuals worldwide who wish to register and administer companies in Malta.

“This made us aware of the local need for translation services,” Strijbosch says. “So we sought to form a business that can offer translations in a professional, timely and cost-friendly manner.”

A professionally translated marketing document or campaign, an accurately translated legal document, and an expertly translated technical document not only helps you expand your business – but will also add strength to your brand, and credibility to your business. When your target customers can read documents in their own language, they feel valued – and in turn, your services and products become more valuable too.

Try out Translation Bee today and see how expert translations can help you grow your business.