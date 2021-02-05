The word imħobża was launched into the Maltese vocabulary on Friday.

The word is made up of the words ‘love’ (imħabba) and ‘bread’ (ħobż) and will be given to a heart-shaped product that the bakery Maypole will be producing on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14.

Imħobża’s composition was approved following consultations with Michael Spagnol, a lecturer in Maltese linguistics at the university.

Company director Sebastian Debono said Maltese bread had always been linked to culture with various types of bread relating to festivals and other cultural days.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that although small, Malta had its own rich language, an official EU language which should be treasured and passed on to children.

She also noted that the culinary art and culture of the Maltese ftira is now part of the UNESCO’s list of intangible heritage.



During a meeting with the National Literacy Agency, she emphasised the need to strengthen the Maltese language, while understanding the importance of other languages.