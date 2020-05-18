Malta passed through a stage in history during which many of its buildings, public and private, had their exteriors painted red.

This singularity has not been studied at all. When did the new fashion start? By who was it promoted? Did it have any particular significance? To what extent has it survived?

Different colours have throughout history acquired specific symbolic meanings. In Europe, heraldry had, by the Middle Ages, strictly codified the connotation of every colour.

Since Roman times, colours had a parallel ‘political’ meaning: we still call a person running for office a candidate, because Romans offering themselves for election wore white (candidus) and they reserved purpura (purple) to the concept of sovereignty – see cardinals of the Roman Church, titled porporati.

In Russian, red equals beautiful – the name of Red Square in Moscow predates the communist revolution and only means ‘the beautiful piazza’. But red today stands in for extreme left-wing in politics, just as the blues represents a sad state of being.

In heraldry, red indicates generosity, strength, courage and martyrdom. Coats of arms are actually colour-coded to signify virtues. Did the red craze in Victorian Malta have political symbolism?

(To be continued)

Meeting of Mgr Enrico D’Andria in Luqa%2C 1932%2C showing a red façade. A view of the side of St George Square%2C now Casino Maltese%2C Valletta%2C in 1836. Possibly the first indication of the use of red on important public buildings. All photos from the author’s collection. The Red Tower%2C Villino Schembri%2C down from the Roman Domus%2C Rabat%2C recently mentioned as a gay brothel in the British press. Right%3A Palazzo Depiro and St Dorothy’s Convent%2C Mdina%2C in the 1960s. Photo%3A Edition Joseph Calleja A red house in a Maltese village%2C 1910s. The Main Guard on one side of St George’s Square%2C Valletta%2C 1930s. The façade of the Grand Master’s Palace%2C Valletta%2C in the 1910s. Traces of red paint were still plainly visible in corners%2C before the recent restoration. The Inquisitor’s Palace%2C Girgenti%2C in the 1900s%2C when still painted red. Traces of the colouring were still visible before the recent restoration. The Imperial Hotel and an adjacent house%2C it-Tiġrija%2C Victoria%2C during a gathering of local jurists in the 1920s. Photo%3A Amateur Mikiel Farrugia