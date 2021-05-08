Ramona Matthews longed to hear her son Nico call her mummy after he once uttered the word when he was seven.

But it was only several months later, when the Malta Trust Foundation gave him an electronic device to support his learning, that Nico said the word “mummy” again.

“And he hasn’t stopped saying it since,” his mother said on the eve of Mother’s Day. In the background, Nico, who had just returned from school, pointed at framed photos of relatives, adding “nannu, nanna…”

The augmentative communication tablet has opened a whole new vocabulary for Nico.

'Mummy': Nico is managing to communicate.

“While before I would only realise he was unwell as he would refuse to eat or drink, he recently told me ‘pain’, and through his device he informed me that he had an earache,” Ramona explained.

It has also helped Nico’s parents realise that he understands pretty much everything that goes on around him.

Autism doesn’t make children invisible

“Several people believe he doesn’t understand anything and call him miskin. He is not a miskin, but a blessing, as any other child.

“We need to be more careful what we say around children, including those with autism.

“Autism doesn’t make children invisible, and they are there listening to you while you’re talking about them.”

Nico is among several non-verbal children whose learning is being supported by the foundation through the donation of tailor-made devices that costs thousands of euros.

Since the devices are expensive, the foundation is continuously looking to raise funds.

“He is not miskin, he is a blessing.” Nico and his mother Ramona.

This Saturday, May 8, it will hold a telethon on local TV stations between noon and midnight.

Apart from children with autism, like Nico, the foundation also provides electronic devices to children with visual difficulties, like Catalaya.

Her mother, Vanessa, is afraid the visual impairment will limit her opportunities, setting her behind children her age. However, she is at an age where she does not give up, and “tries to do everything despite her lack of sight”.

Vanessa with her daughter Catalaya.

Catalaya is already learning Braille on a device specifically made for her little fingers, which she also uses at school to follow lessons with her classmates.

The COVID pandemic has severely impacted fundraising for these devices, which are distributed as part of the foundation’s E3 project to children like Nico and Catalaya after they are identified by the Education Department.

Agenzija Sapport’s Access to Communication and Technology Unit provides personalised training to each child on their new device.

Marathon info

Tune in to watch the live marathon on Saturday and call on 5180 2019 to donate 25€ or 5190 2071 to donate €50.

You can otherwise donate funds through the BOV mobile facility on 7952 0040. More information is available on info@maltatrustfoundation.org.