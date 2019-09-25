Two residents who were determined to “collect evidence” of "illegalities" taking place next door, landed themselves in court for exceeding legal limits to the point of being convicted of harassment.

An appeals court on Wednesday confirmed a Magistrates' Court decision finding Alfred Coppola and Frederick Attard guilty and handing them a conditional discharge.

The criminal proceedings were sparked by complaints from three owners of commercial establishments neighbouring the homes of the accused.

The accused had been snapping photos of the traders and their customers, posting their pictures on social media and filing numerous police reports claiming that illegalities were taking place next door.

The complaints were duly followed up by the police who, however, came across none of the alleged contraventions at the establishments, one involved in catering, the other a panel beater’s garage.

Yet the neighbours persisted in their course of conduct, ultimately landing in court facing charges of harassment in respect of the owners of the commercial establishments who claimed that such behaviour was disrupting their daily work and was generating negative publicity which kept customers away.

The accused, on the other hand, claimed that one of the business owners had threatened to run them over and had been verbally abusive.

After both accused were found guilty of harassment they filed an appeal.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, upheld the decision reached by the first court, observing that the two men should never have taken upon themselves the role of “private investigators” but should have stopped at reporting their grievances to the police.

Through their repeated actions they had overstepped their legitimate interest in safeguarding their rights as citizens or of disclosing an offence or preventing it from happening, the court said.

The photos posted on social media had doubtlessly been intended to harass their neighbours who, the court observed, had set up shop before the appellants moved to the street.

Such “excessive” behaviour was intended to “annoy them [the traders] to the point of closing down their businesses,” the court went on, confirming the conviction as well as the punishment, whilst noting that the first court had been “very mild” when meting out a 3-year conditional discharge for the offence which was liable to imprisonment or a fine.

The punishment was evidently intended to allow the two men a chance to stop in their wrongdoing, the court said.

Lawyer Joseph Giglio appeared for the businesses.