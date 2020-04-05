Official advice given on whether one is permitted to take a stroll appears to have sent mixed messages, sparking a new phenomenon known as quarantine shaming which is spreading faster than COVID-19.

Instead of filing reports with the authorities, several social media users have taken it upon themselves to post photos of people they believe are breaching public health regulations.

The international phenomenon comes with its own hashtag #COVIDIOTS, but there is concern it is also leading to cyberbullying.

A Sliema resident, who went out for a short walk with her partner and two children because they do not have any outdoor space at home, was furious after a stranger took a photo of them.

The stranger proceeded to upload it online to shame the family, even though they were not breaking any law and ensured they kept at least two metres away from other pedestrians.

The post elicited several comments from users who urged him to report the “irresponsible family” to the police. The mother insisted she did no wrong and that the person who took the picture should have sought the parents’ consent before uploading pictures of children.

One social media user suggested that vigilantes could be more productive if they diverted their energy towards making sure that their own family followed social distancing advice.

In Malta, the authorities have made it clear that those who form part of the same household are exempt from a new law that prohibits groups of four or more in public places.

But while psychiatrists have urged families to go for walks or runs without stopping to mingle with others, health experts have called on people to stay indoors and go out only if necessary, such as to buy groceries or medicine.

A photo uploaded on Facebook group is-Salott, showing around five unidentifiable people sitting down by the seaside, captioned ‘While medics and carers leave their home to protect us let’s go on picnic. I’m so angry’ drew mixed reactions, including xenophobic comments.

Some rightly pointed out there was no local lockdown and they could be members of the same household, while others complained that unless people stayed indoors the virus will spread.

A separate photo posted by another Facebook group showing people jogging or walking along the promenade, drew comments from people who insisted that the more people ran around, the higher the risk for the virus to spread.

This argument was, however, shot down by others who argued that it was people who lined up outside supermarkets, banks or at bus stops, and not solitary runners, who were at high risk of contagion.

World Health Organisation:

If you are able to go to a park or public open space to walk, run, cycle or exercise always practice physical distancing and wash your hands with water and soap before you leave, when you get to where you are going, and as soon as you get home. If water and soap are not immediately available, use alcohol-based handrub.