Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo, a former Labour councillor, called on Labour MPs on Wednesday to demand a free vote on the abortion law amendments, recalling his own experience of going against the Labour Party to stand by his own beliefs.

In 2003, the then-Labour local councillor had voted in favour of a council motion urging Mosta people to vote for EU membership, going against his party's stance.

He was subsequently removed from party committees because of his decision. In 2017 he was elected to parliament for the first time on the PN ticket.

Speaking in parliament, Bartolo said there are Labour MPs who do not agree with the abortion amendment and they should demand a free vote.

"When I was on your side I wasn’t afraid…I stood up when I believed in something. Don’t be afraid. I spoke up when I was against the party’s position on EU membership," Bartolo said.

Parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the criminal code that will free doctors and pregnant women from the threat of criminal prosecution if a pregnancy is terminated to protect a woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at risk or her health in grave jeopardy.

The Nationalist Party has said it is against the changes, arguing that these would result in abortion becoming legal, something the Labour Party had pledged would not happen.

Earlier on Wednesday, Times of Malta reported that President George Vella has told those close to him that he is willing to resign if parliament approves the changes as proposed by the government.

Vella had previously said his position on the matter has always been clear.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he trusts medical professionals not to abuse the law and that anyone caught "stretching" the law would be criminally prosecuted.