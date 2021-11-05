Can the European Commission’s Renovation Wave initiative, as part of the European Green Deal, be a solution to Malta’s massive urban exploitation?

The Renovation Wave initiative plans efficient and effective changes to reduce complexities often associated with renovation. There are also many benefits to be had from this initiative which include combatting greenhouse emissions, energy consumption, energy poverty, EU funding and technical assistance.

In May 2021, a consultation document, ‘Long Term Renovation Strategy 2050’, was issued by the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning. This is a great start and has good data and important measures. It refers to the Renovation Wave and gives insight into some of the challenges we face in regard to the built environment in the Maltese islands.

However, sometimes, when we work on policies and strategies, we miss the wood for the trees. If we work in silos and do not consult other sectors, the outcomes are not impactful enough. I believe there are two key issues with the consultation document.

The first is that it is not forceful enough in setting out a clear direction for a renovation-focused construction industry. Our focus in Malta is currently clearly on new buildings and it will remain so unless there is a change in the people’s mindset.

The second is that the focus of the document is narrow and does not include all the benefits and possibilities that other sectors can contribute. A document of this importance leads to many missed opportunities without the input of other sectors.

Can we connect the strategy to other sectors as the European Commission is recommending? Just one of these is the New European Bauhaus (NEB) platform, the design movement which brings the construction sector together with artists and designers to find creative and innovative approaches while integrating three aspects: sustainability (based on the Circular Economy model of reuse, readapt, recycle), quality of experience (including aesthetics) and inclusion (including affordability). It is ultimately about finding affordable, attractive and inclusive solutions for our climate challenges. It is also about stimulating investment in art, design and restoration. The NEB is about “bringing the Green Deal closer to its citizens”.

We need to turn this renovation strategy document into one that is of primary importance. Can it recognise that Malta needs to be renovation-focused, not new-build focused, that we need stronger legal measures and a clearer direction for this strategy with many more sectors contributing, also through funding and tax incentives from both local and EU funding programmes?

The new Budget 2022 allocations have some focus in this direction but much more needs to be done. Environment, climate change and planning, education, culture, energy, enterprise, sustainable development, transport, infrastructure, capital projects, economy and industry should all be contributing to this strategy.

The construction industry has a strong economic standing and, therefore, has a strong political say or, rather, politicians listen to it closely. The Renovation Wave could give the country the economic, political and environmental solutions it needs right now. If we are really concerned about our futures based on the environment, let us put the strategy at the heart of Malta’s priorities and let all sectors work together to ensure it is implemented.

Funding opportunities that could put the NEB together with local funding incentives could be a game-changer for our islands. The NEB incentives include the ‘Built4People’ public-private partnership research avenue and different research calls from Horizon Europe and the Climate-neutral Cities mission.

The document pussyfoots around the real issues of the construction industry. The outcomes of this strategy, which looks towards 2050, will be that very little would have been done in the way of a renovation wave for Malta by then. It is already a matter of too little too late. This is why 60 per cent of Generation-Z and millennials taking part in the Ernst & Young’s Generate Youth Survey published in October 2021 are considering leaving Malta to live elsewhere in Europe.

Overdevelopment topped the list as Malta’s biggest challenge according to 68 per cent of those participating in this survey. Surely, some form of moratorium or limit on building permits need to be enforced at this stage to support the push to renovation.

Rather than planning long term, politicians are more concerned with the outcomes of the next election. If we really want to be serious about the futures of the next generations, then let’s connect all the sectors with cross-sector policies, strategies, legal measures and financial incentives to make a significant change to our construction industry.

Our governments have for too long been led by some business sectors that are looking back at old solutions in a new world. It is time that new positive solutions connecting sectors are sought to create strong sustainable economies.

Governments should lead not follow.

Davinia Galea, ARC Research & Consultancy