When will Malta’s iGaming conferences return?

As the world of online gambling booms week to week, events in the industry are one element in particular that has been sorely missed.

From conferences to demos to working lunches, iGaming movers and shakers love nothing better than getting the inside scoop by meeting colleagues from across the biz.

Unfortunately, this aspect of iGaming has been scuppered over the last 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the biggest conferences unable to go ahead.

However, with much of the developed world now beginning to open up once more as a result of vaccinations spreading, more and more conferences look to go ahead, with some set to get the green light as soon as this summer!

Certainly, companies representing the best online casino sites will be eager to attend when conferences return, with this especially true of the world’s biggest iGaming events often held in the island nation of Malta. For some time a hub of the gambling universe, Malta lends itself to hosting these prestigious events with a great infrastructure, relaxed laws around gambling and of course an abundance of amazing attributes including delicious food, warm weather and plenty of beauty spots.

In this article, we will take a look at when Malta’s iGaming conferences will return, paying special attention to the current situation as well as any potential events set to take place in the immediate future.

So, without further ado, let’s first take a look at Malta’s relationship with iGaming and the nation’s reputation as a centre for the industry, particularly with regard to hosting top iGaming conferences. Then, we will go ahead and consider the next iGaming conferences set to take place in Malta as the island country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic along with the industry itself.

What is the relationship between Malta and iGaming?

For some time now, Malta has been a leading light in the world of online gaming. From relaxed gambling laws to favourable taxation for casino companies, Malta is home to some of the world’s top players in this competitive, buzzing field.

Companies including casinos, software developers and comparison sites flock to Malta from across the planet to base themselves in the southern European nation. The main appeal of Malta for online gambling companies is that the nation allows them to grow at a more rapid pace than other countries due to lax laws around taxation, which can often leave start-ups hamstrung in other nations.

Let’s now consider when Malta’s iGaming conferences will return, with special attention to the first conference on the calendar.

When will Malta’s iGaming conferences return?

With Malta one of the world’s leading lights when it comes to vaccination, it was only going to be a matter of time before one of the world’s most thriving spots for the online gambling industry got back to business!

Malta is set to host the Casino Beats summit 2021 in July, a major conference in the iGaming calendar. As the island continues to see cases of COVID-19, there will no doubt be special measures in place but the hope remains that the conference will go ahead without a hitch.

