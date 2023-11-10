In December 2012, Anġlu Farrugia, then deputy leader of the Labour Party, was shown the door by Joseph Muscat because he claimed that a magistrate was politically biased.

Farrugia had said the magistrate had shown political bias and mentioned that her father had been heavily involved in the PN’s strategy team.

Muscat told an urgently convened press conference that he had asked Farrugia to step down because the remark was “out of place” and “undermined one of the country’s highest institutions”, the judiciary.

Fast forward 11 years, and the same Muscat is saying he does not trust the magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Gabriella Vella into the hospitals deal, because of what he claims are continuous leaks of the inquiry and because of declarations by her relatives on social media.

It is incredible to see politicians’ own quotes coming to haunt them when they are on the back foot.

In an interview on Smash TV, Muscat told Emanuel Cuschieri, one of his most ardent loyalists, that he wants Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to investigate the notorious failed hospital contract that the courts declared officially null and void.

In the past, Muscat repeatedly appealed to the public to let the institutions work. He now expects the public to believe the justice system is unfairly working against him.

Muscat fails to realise that he no longer has access to the levers of power he had in office.

Slowly, the institutions that had their independence shackled during his term are reasserting their autonomy from the administrative arm of government. The long-term reputation of Malta as a country that has total respect for the rule of law and the independence of its most essential institutions largely depends on the behaviour of current and former politicians.

There is no justification for former politicians like Muscat brazenly telling the police commissioner what he should be doing, especially when it is a fact that he was involved in the hospitals deal from the outset.

The former prime minister also played the conspiracy theory card, hinting that a group of doctors had objected to privatising the three public hospitals because they were driven by an interest in maintaining the long waiting lists in state hospitals. It is a cheap political card only the diehards will believe.

In his interview, he also played the victim card to shift public opinion in his favour. He said he had no doubt that this is “another Egrant from beginning to end”. While a magisterial inquiry concluded that there was no proof of who owned the secret company Egrant, its owner remains unknown.

Muscat’s irritation and restlessness about the possible outcome of the inquiry is understandable. When you are cornered, you lash out at the officials doing their job and those who have been fighting for justice.

Muscat says he sleeps soundly at night as he knows he did nothing wrong. His “sleep” and “serenity” are hardly of any interest to the public. The public has the right to know whether their hard-earned taxes have been squandered in a sham contract and who will be held responsible for the hospital contract fiasco.

Prime Minister Robert Abela knows that Muscat’s political muscle is his nuisance value. Muscat still commands the loyalty of a sizeable part of the Labour-supporting electorate. Abela cannot ignore this reality and refuses to condemn Muscat for his attempt to influence the judiciary.

The country must no longer be subjected to massive abuse of taxpayers’ money due to mismanaged public projects. The prime minister must put the national interest first in whatever he does.

Meanwhile, Muscat has every right to defend himself, but he needs to let the institutions do their job.