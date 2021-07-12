It is not often that one comes across a mother and a son who are both published authors, especially when the son is just nine years old. Jacqueline Mizzi and her son, Matias talk to Joseph Agius about their books, their love for literature and plans for the future.

It is not often that one comes across authors of so young an age. Was Matias inspired by the fact that his mother is an author herself or was it a process that evolved independently?

A special dedication from Matias to his mum and dad.

Jacqueline: I think it was a bit of both. As from a young age, both my husband and I used to read a lot of books to him, especially at bedtime. The love for stories was also embedded and nourished during playtime. When Matias was around four years old, I remember playing a game of flashcards with him, choosing five random word pictures and with them creating imaginative stories, most of the time leaving us giggling and laughing.

Then, last year, as COVID struck and we were already three months locked in the house, Matias asked me what I was doing. I told him I was writing a book. In fact, I was about to continue the book Noti Blu, which I had started and then had left to rest for quite a few months. I remember Matias telling me that he too is going to write a story.

And, true to his word, he did. The dream of writing a story and one day publishing a book has been burning and wished for quite some time but this was the first time that I saw him determined to start and finish this big project he has embarked on. He started typing and brainstorming lovely ideas and also drawing his imaginative characters. The story was first written in English and then he translated it all into Maltese. He then found publishers who believed in him and his writing and, thanks to them, Matias had a huge learning opportunity and also a dream come true!

Jacqueline’s latest publication, Noti Blu.

The title Il-Kantina tas-Sigrieti (The Chamber of Secrets) evokes adventure, maybe an escape into a fantasy world. Can you please elaborate on the theme Matias pursued?

Jacqueline: Matias’s story is about three friends who, on an ordinary Saturday afternoon, lose their ball while playing in the countryside, only to find it next to a trapdoor which was secured with a very old, rusty and strangely-shaped lock.

After managing to find the keys, they embark on a mysterious, thrilling and also funny adventure in a chamber, a parallel world where reality and fantasy entwine. I must say that I used to look forward for the process of reading and hearing Matias’s ideas while he was writing the story. I was intrigued, moved and very curious to see what lovely and interesting ideas he would come up with.

Deep down, I believe that this book reflected what was happening to us human beings due to COVID while also serving as a coping mechanism to deal with such a shocking experience that turned our lives upside down, where everything that was natural and normal became suppressed and abnormal. The isolation and being away from friends and family was a very challenging task for all of us, especially children whose lives revolve around socialisation and playing with friends.

I remember being on the same desk next to each other both typing our two different stories

In fact, Matias says that he crea­ted characters and put them in an adventure, doing things that he and his friends could not do at the time, such as playing outside with the same ball, no masks, no social distancing and no restrictive measures whatsoever.

“COVID took a lot of things away from me but I couldn’t let it take everything. In my story, COVID does not exist,” Matias relates.

The nine-year-old going through his book.

Matias, who are your favourite authors? Do you get inspiration from them?

My favourite authors are J.K. Rowling and Michael Morpurgo. I loved reading the whole series of Harry Potter novels. The fantasy and adventure plots of this author are fascinating and enjoyable to read. I also enjoy Morpurgo’s books because I like the sense of mystery in them. Moreover, in each and every book I also learn something new related to history and war. Nonetheless, there is always a twist at the end which keeps me intrigued to keep reading. I also like reading in Maltese, and my favourite local authors are Clare Azzopardi and Trevor Zahra.

To answer your last question, yes, I do get inspired by their writing and wish to give a pleasurable experience to those reading my book just as I get pleasure in reading books that appeal to me.

More of Matias’s original sketch work.

Jacqueline, I believe that Matias’s first publication coincided with your third. Was this coincidental?

Jacqueline: Yes, it was. As I said previously, we did not plan this and it happened naturally. I think during the process we also encouraged and supported each other in this journey, which resulted in an amazing experience, with the cherry on top of the cake being that both books were published in the same month.

Matias: It was enjoyable to write a book while my mother was also writing hers. I remember being on the same desk next to each other both typing on our laptops two different stories. This is a memory I will treasure all my life and look forward to writing more books at the same time.

I know that mummy is planning a new book and I plan to continue the journey of the three kids of my first book by writing a sequel this summer.

Jacqueline, to which genre do your books belong? What is your inspiration? Any favourite authors?

I write mostly for teenagers, adolescents and young adults. Having said that, the themes explored and narrated in my stories are universal and can appeal to adults too, even if from a different perspective.

I perceive adolescence as an important yet challenging time in our life; it is a time the young aspire and eagerly wait for; a time adults are nostalgic about; but only those who are going through it can truly experience and acknowledge the turbulence and rollercoaster of emotions of this phase.

I write realistic fiction. I strongly believe that behind every person there is a story and each one of us carries a baggage of experiences. My books revolve around a number of characters, sometimes also inspired from real people I have met; characters who, with the aid of writing, are given a voice to relate their story, their feelings, joys and sufferings, sometimes in the first person and at other times through their thoughts or journals.

Matias’s original sketch work that went into his book Il-Kantina tas-Sigrieti.

I use such techniques to uncover the inner thoughts and experiences that one might not be willing to freely say to others, for fear of being judged, or maybe due to a sense of insecurity which leaves the individual to shield behind a created persona. This might in turn result in misinterpretations and sometimes also alteration of dynamics in relationships. The latter, though not solely, is the base of all my stories. Humans are herd creatures and, even though they strive for the company of one another, one can hardly deny that relationships get more complicated at the age of young adulthood.

My favourite local author is undoubtedly Trevor Zahra. I also like to read various English books and genres, ranging from psychological thrillers to historical novels. Even though I like to explore new authors, my favourite ones are Paolo Coelho, Lesley Pearse, Diane Chamberlain, Susan Lewis, Lucinda Riley and Khaled Hosseini, whose stories I find intriguing, insightful and equally pleasurable to read.

Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett embarked on collaborative fiction when they co-authored Good Omens. Do you envisage a collaboration with Matias, maybe in the future, which would probably be a first in the Maltese sphere of literature? I’m not aware of Maltese examples of such collaborations.

Jacqueline: I think the answer is ‘never say never’. Thinking about it, it might be an interesting journey to embark on as mother and son in the future.

Il-Kantina tas-Sigrieti and Noti Blu are published by Horizons Publishers and are available from leading bookshops.