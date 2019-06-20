Anyone approaching Żurrieq at night-time in recent days would have inevitably noticed the numerous blue lights dotting the landscape.

A detail of a street flagpole showing a labarda with the sign of Our Lady.

The town is celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Sunday and as per tradition, many residents instal a flagpole on their rooftops in honour of the patroness of the Carmelite Order.

A month before the feast day, flags of all sizes are seen fluttering in the wind.

But as the sun sets, the flags are lowered and a festoon of lights (fustun) is attached to the flagpoles to illuminate the town.

Edward D’Amato may be considered an expert on flagpoles and anything else that has to do with feast decor.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and has been a member of the central committee of the Għaqda Karmelitana Banda Queen Victoria for over 30 years.

“There must be about 170 flagpoles in all,” Mr D’Amato, who is also the director of feast decorations, says as he looks out from the band club’s rooftop.

Wearing a blue festa t-shirt, he explains that flagpoles can be made of three types of material.

The most popular and traditional ones are the wooden flagpoles.

These are made of fairly straight tree trunks that are shaped, planed, puttied and painted for a smooth finish. These flagpoles, imported mainly from Austria and Switzerland, require the most maintenance and need to be repainted every year.

Then, there are steel ones, which can rust, and light-weight fibreglass flagpoles, usually no longer than 12 feet, which require no maintenance.

“The fibreglass ones, however, are hollow on the inside and may bend under wind pressure if a large flag is hoisted. Therefore, more sturdy poles are needed for the larger flags,” Mr D’Amato says, pointing to the imposing wooden flagpole on the band club’s rooftop.

It is of one the tallest on the island at 70 feet and displays different flags during the feast week.

The largest flag, measuring 45 by 30 feet, is hoisted only four times a year: on July 16, the liturgical feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel,the day the statue is taken out ofits niche (last Sunday), during Wednesday’s band club programme and on the feast day (this Sunday).

A ‘smaller’ flag (called sekonda) measuring 30 by 20 feet is hoisted on the other days.

A member of the Għaqda Karmelitana Banda Queen Victoria hoisting a flag.

Mr D’Amato goes on to describe the various flagpole parts.

A sort of saucer-shaped disc (galletta in Maltese) covers the top of the pole, holds a finial, normally a ball (globu) in place, and includes the pulley that a halyard (a rope used for raising and lowering a flag) is attached to.

Other ornaments may be fitted at the very top of the pole, depending on the locality or band club.

For example, a silver star adorns the flagpole of the Għaqda Karmelitana Banda Queen Victoria as it is also known as Ta’ l-Istilla (star in Maltese).

Mr D’Amato points out that the flagpoles lining the streets during the feast days are different from those on rooftops.

There are two main types: one carries a coat of arms or sometimes small paintings (trofej) and has brackets on top of the structure to hold a number of flags.

The other kind, called an antarjola, which is recognisable by its halberd topper (labarda), is used to hang banners (bandalori).

While these flagpoles are inserted into the ground, those on rooftops are mounted against a concrete base.

“The tallest ones need to be installed with a crane but others can be mounted using chain blocks or winches,” Mr D’Amato says.

One can also walk the smaller flagpoles up to a vertical position but would require multiple people depending on their length.

These would guide the flagpole into its foundation sleeve (kalzetta) and use hardwood wedges (kavilji) to keep the flagpole in place.

A flag known as the sekonda fluttering above the Għaqda Karmelitana Banda Queen Victoria. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Having a flagpole on one’s rooftop is not such a straightforward matter and requires “lots of enthusiasm”, as Mr D’Amato says.

He notes that the number of flagpoles on rooftops has dwindled significantly in the past decade and attributes this to various factors.

“Houses are giving way to apartments and many apartment owners do not even have access to the rooftop, let alone being able to install a flagpole,” he says.

“Some house owners decide to install solar panels, leaving no space for a flagpole, and the elderly may not be physically able to go up to their rooftop to mount their pole or else to maintain it,” he adds.

Mr D’Amato − along with many other villagers − is, however, intent on keeping the tradition alive.

Once the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel comes to an end, the blue lights will slowly dim until they go off completely.

Soon enough, red lights will start flickering around the locality at night as the rest of the parishioners prepare for the titular feast of Żurrieq, St Catherine, which this year falls on September 1.

The concrete base, including the foundation sleeve and hardwood wedges, that keep the flagpole in place.