Social partners have not received any follow-up information about plans to upgrade Malta’s electricity infrastructure, the PN noted on Saturday, months after they were promised massive investment to avoid a repeat of nationwide blackouts.

In a joint statement on Saturday, PN MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Claudette Buttigieg said Malta Council for Economic and Social Development chairperson David Xuereb had confirmed the lack of communication in an interview on Net TV.

Xuereb told Spotlight host Trevor de Giorgio that he was committed to ensuring there was follow-up to the government pledge, adding that he intended to make any such follow-up public.

In their statement, Sammut and Buttigieg noted that more than three months had passed since the MCESD was promised an action plan to increase spending on electricity infrastructural upgrades massively.

David Xuereb speaking on the NET TV show.

That promise came during an emergency meeting between social partners and the government to discuss how to prevent a reoccurrence of widespread power cuts that plagued Malta during a heatwave in July.

The lack of follow-up “shows how tired this government is,” the PN MPs said.

“This is a government with no energy. It’s consumed by infighting and trying to hide scandal after scandal, rather than addressing problems and challenges that our country is facing,” they said.

Earlier this week, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced a €12m plan to secure an additional 60 megawatts of electricity to deploy in emergency situations, but declined to provide any details about how it intended to source this extra power.