Undoubtedly, many market participants failed to pre-empt the recent remarkable uptick in government bonds over the past couple of days. Surely, from a rationale perspective, the slide in yields does not augur well for the general economic sentiment, as investors flee to safer heavens such as government bonds, in times when economic growth is deteriorating.

It is a fact that the recent trade-war saga between the US and China has had huge implications not only on economic stability, but also on how monetary policy makers, such as major central banks, will tackle the possible inflation instability and unemployment. This is indeed one of the consequences, while over the past days, we saw government bonds appreciating sharply.

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) have shifted to more dovish stances, following the relatively hawkish stances in December 2018. At the time, the Fed had opted for a rate hike, while the ECB was vocal in regard the tighter monetary policies in 2019.

Today we are seeing a complete reversal with the Fed looking to cut interest rates, while the ECB is looking at possibly implementing a new bond-purchasing programme.

Apart from the above-mentioned macro factors, there are more micro risks. Europe per se, apart from the trade war complexity, is facing other geopolitical issues, which to a certain extent are being underestimated by market participants.

In our view Italy, which is considered the third largest economy in Europe, should be a huge concern for the European Union. The recent tensions between its populist government and the European Commission (EC) as far as the budget ceiling is concerned have triggered waves of uncertainty on the sustainability of the economy.

In addition, the continuous disagreement between the coalition government is also posing pressures on the stability of the economy. Lately, we saw the Italian government widening its dialogue with the EC by proposing the freezing of €1.5 billion in welfare in order to be closer towards the required ceiling imposed by the EC. This led the latter to hold back on triggering sanctions on Italy for not cohering with the directed budget ceilings. This news was digested very positively, with the prices of Italian government bonds across all the curve spiking on the news, with additional gains were also prolonged throughout this week.

It is important to point out that Maltese government bonds (MGS) are also sensitive to Spanish and Italian yields. Indeed, the pricing of local MGSs on a daily basis by the Central Bank of Malta is based on a basket of other sovereign countries, with Spain and Italy holding high weightings in the pricing exercise. Thus, the recent increase in MGSs was also triggered by the moves we saw primarily in Italian government bonds.

Ultimately, given the current economic scenario and the more dovish central banks, we believe that the rally in government bonds might have more legs to run in the short-term.

Tuesday’s announcement that Christine Lagarde, the current chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will be nominated to succeed Mario Draghi at the ECB’s helm is seen as another positive for the bond market. The nominee is anticipated to continue with Draghi’s easing policies. It is a fact that at the IMF’s helm, Lagarde was always vocal in pushing for central banks to ease in a timely manner to avoid economic downturns. In addition, she was also more open in regard to bailouts for countries in difficulty, which tended to adhere to the IMF’s guidance, the latest pure example being Pakistan, which secured a $6 billion bailout package.

Thus, going forward, the support from monetary policy makers should give a helping hand for the bond market to continue to stretch its positive performance for the past years, apart from last year’s hiccups. Indeed, low-risk investments such as government bonds might show better returns in the short-term.

This article was issued by Jordan Portelli, investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, https://cc.com.mt/ . The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.