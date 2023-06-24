The institution of pilgrimage in the history of religions has a great significance. Muslims from all over the world gather in Mecca for the pilgrimage and they are expected to spend about 10 days entirely dedicated to the memory of God.

This grand display of universality points to the message of unification of humanity on earth under the Lord of the Universe. The pilgrimage is an affective instrument for the purpose of establishing the true and strong bond between mankind and the creator.

According to Islam, the purpose of life and of our being is to acquire true understanding of God, to fall in love with him, worship him and strive to become a reflection and mani­festa­tion of his divine attri­­butes. In brief, the purpose of life for all humans is to find God and lose themselves in him.

This can be accomplished by two means.

Firstly, humans must strive to attain absolute moderation in their worldly pursuits and work tirelessly for the service of humanity. And, secondly, humans are to use the talents bestowed on them and direct all their efforts to establish an everlasting and sacred attachment to God Almighty.

When we humans start our journey towards spirituality, our souls ask the age-old question: God, where are you and how can I find you?

According to the Holy Quran (50:17), “God is nearer to us than even our jugular vein”. However, to truly find him and fall in love with him requires a concerted effort, as God says: “And as for those who strive in our path – we will surely guide them in our ways. And verily God is with those who do good deeds” (Quran, 29:70).

Those who strive in the path of God will not be abandoned; they will find God the Almighty. The Holy Prophet Muhammad once said that God says when a servant of mine advances towards me a foot, I advance towards him a yard and when he advances towards me a yard, I advance toward him the length of his arms spread out, when he comes to me walking, I go to him running and when he runs to me, I pick him up in my arms.

And when a man turns to God with a pure heart praying “our Lord guides us to the right path” he not only makes the way easier but it also earns his pleasure.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad also stated: “God is more pleased by a servant of his who turns to him than a person who finds his lost camel in a barren desert which carries his food and drink.”

Furthermore, the following verse of the Holy Quran (2:187) demonstrates how God is closer than we think and, by making a simple effort, we can attain his nearness: “And when my servants ask thee about me, say: I am near. I answer the prayer of the supplicant when he prays to me. So they should hearken to me and believe in me, that they may follow the right way.”

The above references show that if we are truly willing to find God, it is not only possible but simple and when we turn to him with a pure heart and intention, we can experience him.

We must try our utmost to bridge the rift and void that is growing between humanity and God Almighty - Laiq Ahmed Atif

The existence of God is evident universally and he is visible everywhere and in every­thing. The Lord calls on creation: Look for me in the mountains and in the valleys. Find me in the eyes of a beggar and in the glory of a king. Look for me in the yearning of the heart, in the tears, through the supplications and prostrations. Find me in the chirping of birds and in the beauty of the flowers. My glory is in autumn, my glory is in spring.

As the Quran (2:116) eloquently states: “To Allah belongs the east and the west, so wherever you turn (face) there will be the face (presence) of Allah.” The presence of God is evident everywhere, in the complex and beautiful design of our home planet, in our galaxy and beyond.

If we know through logic and rationality that a house has a builder and a watch has a maker, how can we logically deny that our beautiful planet has a creator? If we still don’t see him, then this is the fault of our eyes, hearts and souls.

How can God love us and accept our turning to him if we are harming and afflicting his creation? In this regard, I love the following golden words of Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad, the fourth Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community: “If you love the artist, then you must love his art. And if you love the creator, then you must love his creation.”

However, we find that, in today’s world, the coldness, disbelief, hard-heartedness and self-interest of the socie­ty and materialism is taking us away from God Almighty and human values.

I believe this current time is calling us to return to our Lord and our core human values. We must try our utmost to bridge the rift and void that is growing between humanity and God Almighty, along with helping people in their time of need.

In this time of global disorder, disparity and economic difficulty, our mission and duty should be to utilise whatever resources are available in order to ease the pain and bring comfort to those who are deprived or facing trials and tribulations, without seeking any benefit or return.

To conclude, these are the keys to unlocking the doors that lead to the eventual result: a firm relationship with God. Unfortunately, the sad truth is that this is a lock that not many nowadays can open or do not even attempt to open.

The Holy Quran (18:111) states: “So whoever wants to meet his Lord, he should become a true benefactor of humanity and do righteous and good deeds.” Let us all attempt this endeavour together.

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.