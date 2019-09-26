The 11th edition of Rockestra, under the direction of Sigmund Mifsud, will be held on Saturday from 6pm at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

Organised by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with the aim of raising funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund, the concert is one of summer’s most popular events and attracts thousands of music fans.

Local artists who have performed in the past include Paul Borg Bonaci of Fakawi, Mikaela, Matt of Red Electrick, Claudette Pace, Ira Losco and Chiara.

This year’s programme includes songs by the Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Queen, Muse, Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt or mccf.store.