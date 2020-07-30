The University of London is one of the largest and most diverse seats of learning in the UK, with over 170,000 students studying across 190 countries for a world-renowned degree. With 17 independent member institutions, each with outstanding global reputations and several prestigious central academic bodies, the University of London is an academic and research institution with prestigious acclaim from all corners of the globe.

Malta is one of the countries that have been endowed with the esteemed presence of the University of London, offering undergraduate degrees to Maltese and international students alike, who are taught through Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education, a licensed awarding body in its own right, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary as a recognised teaching centre for the University of London.

Students may read for the BSc (Hons) degrees at Saint Martin’s Institute of Higher Education in two main fields of study, namely Commerce and Computing. The portfolio of programmes offered by the University of London at Saint Martin’s Institute is based upon the undergraduate degrees taught in London at its various member colleges. Students registered at Saint Martin’s Institute may read for degrees in management and finance that fall under the academic direction of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), which is ranked as #1 in social sciences and management in Europe, and second to Harvard University, globally. Students may also read for the BSc (Hons) in business administration with human resources, international business or marketing under the guidance of Royal Holloway University of London (RHUOL), as well as computer science specialisations falling under the academic direction of Goldsmiths College.

The Institute attributes its extended success to one single overlying creed whereby students are not just a number.

Every student at St Martin’s Institute has aspirations, possesses potential and is an important member of a family, while each academic has the teaching vocation in addition to the genuine interest in their specialisation, something which is illustrated through the peer-reviewed papers published by the respective departmental staff.

Through personal attention to the individual needs of students, Saint Martin’s Institute has managed to change many promising but wayward youngsters, who have progressed onto remarkably successful careers. The Institute has also provided the opportunity for high achieving individuals to read for a degree to the exigent standards required by the respective lead colleges, with credentials admired throughout the world, without the expense and upheaval of relocating to London.

The presence of such a prestigious University on our shores, which offers an opportunity for students who aspire to be amongst the best, is just a phone call away. For further information about the University of London visit www.stmartins.edu or get in touch with St Martin’s Institute to book an appointment.

Exceptional results

Charles Theuma is the principal of Saint Martin’s Institute. In his words, “The relationship built over the years has meant the development of a strong team of academics and rigorous quality assurance processes. These have been proven with a track record of an exceptional high number of students, examined by the University’s examining boards, and conferred with first class honours classification by the University of London. These exceptional results started early in the relationship and have continued uninterrupted throughout the years, showing the determination of the Institute’s staff to reach international standards in academic teaching.”

www.stmartins.edu