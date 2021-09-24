As demand for cryptocurrencies grows, crypto exchanges and applications are being introduced more and more every day with the lowest fees to stay competitive. Although some exchanges offer zero per cent fees, their safety remains questionable since many crypto assets have been hacked and robbed on crypto exchanges during or after the transaction.

We have compiled the following list of genuinely safe and secure crypto exchanges with the lowest costs available on the market.

1. Binance

Binance is one of the world's best-known crypto-trading companies. The platform has one of the lowest fees in the market; they charge 0.04 - 0.10 per cent fee on transactions depending on the trading volume.

One can buy crypto at Binance by utilizing bank deposits, bank transfers, and credit/debit cards. A substantial 4.5 per cent charge is, however, applied for the purchase via debit cards.

With their mechanism known as the Safe Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), security could not be a matter of concern when using this platform.

2. Changelly

Changelly offers one of the lowest market prices for clients who wish to opt for the cheapest rates. It met the demands in all discussions in terms of pricing and safety. When you use Changelly to conduct a transaction, there are no hidden fees. Users have to pay the fixed rate for currency exchanges of 0.25 per cent. For example, the rate to convert ETH to BTC valued 1000$ would be a fixed fee of 2.5$.

The platform provides an Instant crypto exchange where you can buy and swap 150+ cryptocurrencies safely within minutes. It allows the purchase of cryptocurrencies via Visa or MasterCard and has the lowest withdrawal fees comparatively on most popular coins and tokens.

Unlike other exchanges, Changelly is a non-custodial currency exchange where the company does not own user funds. The dashboard allows you to explore the market and crypto price in real-time.

3. Kraken

Kraken currently offers more than 50 cryptocurrencies which is a decent variety of trading alternatives. Trading fees of this platform are average, ranging from zero to 1.5 per cent, depending on the quantity of trade and whether you have opted for Kraken Pro or not.

4. eToro

The eToro broker is yet another popular crypto exchange app that allows buying and exchanging 29+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The application charges no direct commission but instead a distribution markup that might vary greatly with crypto, ranging from 0.75 per cent to 5 per cent for Bitcoin, depending on the trade amount.

5. CEX.IO

CEX.IO is a growing cryptocurrency exchange platform that supports Bitcoin (BTC), Dash, and Ethereum (ETH). The trading fee at this platform costs 0.10 to 0.25 per cent, according to the volume of trading. The fee for less than 3,000 Bitcoin trade volumes (BTC) ranges from 0.04 per cent to 0.16 per cent.

For deposits from Visa or MasterCard, CEX.IO imposes a 2.99 per cent fee. A fee of $3.80 is also required for Visa cards withdrawal and $3.80 + 1.20 per cent for Mastercard withdrawal.

Conclusion

As you see, there is a significant difference between crypto exchanges based on fees. Some exchanges are better for beginners, while others are more suitable for professionals who trade huge sums. Think about factors like safety, liquidity, and customer support before deciding on crypto exchanges at the lowest fees.

The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational and promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.