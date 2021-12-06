What would you picture if Canada cropped up in a conversation?

For those with a sweet tooth or three, then it is definitely maple syrup. And for the more sporty, it would be ice hockey – which is probably the most popular sport in Canada.

A relatively unknown fact is that Canada is the second largest country in the world – which means that it has no shortage of beautiful landscapes. From the Rocky Mountains and Niagara Falls to the Okanagan Valley and the cities of Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary, Canada has some of the most wonderful natural and urban sights. And that’s even before venturing to the wild north, where rivers flowing out to the Arctic Ocean create unique landscapes.

Another element which is increasingly becoming associated with Canada is online gambling.

Gambling in Canada has a chequered history. Several forms of land-based gambling activities have been legal in Canada for years. In the early 1900s, bingo and casual raffles were allowed for charitable events, and horse races were legalised. Then in 1985, gaming machines were made legal – and casinos started appearing in Canada. Today most forms of brick-and-mortar gambling have been legalised.

Internet gambling, though, is a bit more complicated. Players can enjoy a spot of entertainment online, as long as the casino websites they are playing at are located offshore. This means that for operators, it is currently illegal to operate a web-based casino from Canada.

While online gambling is illegal, every province can legalise types of gambling that may be operated on or through a computer within their borders. This means that every province can decide whether or not to legalise online gambling operations within their confines. The situation is further complicated because a particular section of Canada’s criminal code specifically refers to the fact that it is only the government of the country and its provinces that may operate any form of gambling.

The only exception is the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, which has received permission to provide its own casino website to players. And this explains why most offshore gaming servers are located on the Kahnawake reserve, which is still on Canada’s territory.

The Kahnawake reserve has its own commission, which is the Kahnawake Gaming Commission – this special gaming regulatory body can issue licences and regulate web-based casinos, online poker rooms and sportsbook websites. Apart from such online activity, this commission also has control of three land-based poker rooms located within the Kahnawake territory.

For the Kahnawake Gaming Commission to grant a licence, casinos have to meet certain criteria – the commission itself then has the right and responsibility to monitor, control and regulate such operations.

It is being suggested that the whole country adopts this approach. In fact, one of the more recent updates to Canada’s gambling regulations has legalised single event sport betting. The legislation has decriminalised single event sport betting – which is now supported, as long as it takes place in a safe and regulated environment, while supporting good and well-paying jobs for Canadians.

Such regulation updates also came in the wake of the Canadian Gaming Association’s estimates, which show that Canadians spend approximately $10 billion per year on single event sport betting conducted illegally through organised crime, and approximately $4 billion through offshore internet sites that are not provincially regulated.

With these amendments, provinces and territories are permitted to conduct and manage single event sport betting in their respective jurisdictions and offer Canadians an opportunity to place bets in a regulated and safe environment either online or in physical facilities, with the exception of betting on horse racing, which will continue to be regulated by the federal government.

These amends will also open the door to other amends, which could make online gaming in Canada even more popular.

