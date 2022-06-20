Debbie Bonello and Andrew Borg are holding a joint art exhibition at il-Ħaġar museum, until July 25, as part of the 25th edition of the Victoria International Arts Festival.

Whereabouts is considered as the culmination of a close collaboration between the two artists spread over the past few years.

These en plein air artists concentrate on Gozitan land- and sea- scapes. Sites include Ramla l-Ħamra, Xlendi, Ta’ Saguna, Xagħra, Żebbuġ, Għarb, Wied il-Għasri, Ta’ Ċenċ, Marsalforn, Ġordan, Mġarr ix-Xini, Sanap and Ħondoq.

Art historian Charlene Vella says: “Gozo has never looked so alluring as an island hideaway” and “natural beauty comes first”.

The paintings – in excess of 30 – are reproduced in the catalogue (Il-Ħaġar GEMS 19), together with related write-ups.

Il-Ħaġar museum is open between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.