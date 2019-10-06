I was sent a video clip of two men beating each other up in Qormi last week. They were at a roundabout and none would give way to the other. So, they switched off their engines, got out, and a scuffle ensued. One of them, with a builders’ bum as vast as Qormi’s largest bakery, paused briefly from the wrangle to open his car door and fetch a… rolling pin.

Right. Is it à la mode these days to go round with a rolling pin in your boot? Are people also keeping a bag of flour and a tray so, while at the wheel, stuck in traffic, they can get some baking done, and then, when they get home, all they have to do is plop ’em pies in the oven?

Or is the rolling pin the new rage-venting tool instead of the biċċa-ħadida-għal-li-jista’-jkun (iron rod)?

As I watched the video filmed by someone driving past the scene, I thought how, in essence, the clip shows our tolerance limits. You don’t want to give way? I’ll smack your head. I don’t agree with what you’re saying? You’ll smack mine.

We are on survival-of-the-fittest mode all the time with high adrenaline pumping through our veins 24/7. If you’re a threat – whether on the road, in business or socially – I must get rid of you.

This is the mood on the island. And this is why partisan politics is so ingrained. Political parties help us survive. If you threaten my party, then I’ll hate you. If you threaten my party in government, then I must get rid of you.

When I write here that the Prime Minister is a blatant liar and is protecting criminals for his own interest, people don’t send me e-mails saying: “May I say that I disagree with you for the following reasons...” Oh, no, why bother with pleasantries when you can go straight to the point? Threats come through the inbox, sometimes through the letter box or sometimes, they’re shouted at us in the street while walking the dog. People feel threatened because they think that we want to survive at their expense – the concept of common good is very blurred on tiny islands.

On the other hand, people who agree are scared to speak out. They whisper, they try to make eye contact and quickly avert their eyes. The anthropologist Jeremy Boissevain, in one of his observations on Malta had said: “In the 1970s and 1980s, there was real fear of recrimination. One image that stuck with me from those days was how people would look over their shoulder to see if anyone was listening.”

Boissevain, now departed, has been spared reliving this again. I’ve lost count of all the people who won’t speak up against injustice for fear of losing their jobs and their survival.

This is the context that Daphne Caruana Galizia worked in when she broke the Panama Papers scandal in 2016. Her husband says that they rarely went out to restaurants and other public places – it was outright unpleasant. She was a threat to a very corrupt political party in government – and she was a threat because of her writing not because of her gender.

The fact that she was a woman came into play in the way they attacked her. Because she was a woman, they caricaturised her into a witch. If she had been a man, they’d have caricaturised her as homosexual (not in the progressive LGBTIQ sense).

This is our island. We may be friendly to tourists, but tolerating each other is not our forte. If you go against the flow, you’re branded a traitor, a whore or puf**, depending on your gender, or at times, all three at once.

I’m saying this because it needs to be highlighted to the incoming President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and all the MEPs present for the Commissioner hearing of Helena Dalli.

Yes, Minister Dalli may have a good track record in equality issues, but some serious white-washing went on in that hearing, such as the fact that she branded the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as ‘femicide’.

At first, I thought it was a slip of the tongue. But then as she kept using the same vocabulary, it became very clear that this was part of her PR-prep brief.

Femicide is when a woman is killed because she is a woman. It is a sex-based hate crime, usually the horrific end result of domestic violence. The occurrences of men killing their wives or partners in Malta is brutally high and we desperately need to fight it. But let us be very clear: a premediated assassination, commissioned by someone presumably close to the top, is not femicide.

I suppose this could be filed under the things you do for ambition and for power, as was the other thing Minister Dalli said when asked what she thought of Minister Konrad Mizzi featuring in the Panama Papers and having a secret account to stack money from kickbacks. “Throughout my career I always stood up for the rule of law and democracy,” she replied.

I did not see her stand up for the rule of law in 2016 when she backed Mizzi in a confidence vote after Caruana Galizia broke the Panama papers scandal. And I did not see her standing up for the rule of law as a Cabinet minister when last year she told journalists that she had “no opinion” about Dubai company 17 Black, the company where many believe money from kickbacks is stashed and where it was revealed that Mizzi and Keith Schembri would get €5,000 a day.

And I never saw her stand up for rule of law by insisting that the Prime Minister resign for protecting crooks. She must have suffered sudden amnesia when she told the EP: “I would have done things totally differently.”

No matter. Enlightenment – whatever time it comes – is always welcome. In 10 days’ time, on October 16, it will be two years since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. We now expect the new Commissioner Dalli to speak out against this injustice.

I look forward to seeing her at the protest march for truth and justice in Republic Street at 7pm in the evening of that day.

She needn’t worry – there won’t be a rolling pin in sight.

