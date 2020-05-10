Those who follow the aviation sector have certainly become familiar with the news of late; airline bankruptcies in an industry engulfed in its largest crisis ever. The International Air Transport Association estimates that $1trillion plus in financial support and bailouts is needed for the industry to get back on its feet.

The majority of passenger airlines grounded their fleets. Those which did not have reduced their network by around 90 per cent, operating only key routes between major hub airports still open, or else regional routes serving remote destinations under a public service obligation. Whether due to evaporated passenger confidence or whether because airports have been forcefully shut by states, airline traffic has been reduced to roughly 10 per cent and revenues for Y2020 are expected to plummet 50 per cent over 2019.

Which airlines will survive? None of us are endowed with crystal ball vision. However if we let airline fundamentals and the unfolding macro developments guide us, one can attempt a modest forecast.

Cargo airlines are the winners during this crisis and they will emerge relatively unchanged when normality returns. The better cargo rates to be secured lately are just one indicator. Right from the beginning, Y2020 witnessed global trade reductions owing to a slowing global economy compared to previous years, and to lower Chinese exports-imports; with China struck first by the pandemic. Later, with the epidemic turning global, air cargo demand decreased roughly by 15 per cent. Yet air freight cargo is ideal for pharma.

With a pandemic spread over five continents, international carriage of medicinals and medical equipment has spiked. Moreover, with global supply lines left open by the authorities but with bellyhold cargo space on passenger aircraft severely restricted, air freight moved to cargo carriers. One problem to be faced once passenger services resume – anticipating a kickstart to global trade momentum – is a price war with passenger airlines for cargo volumes. Much of air cargo is not high yielding in good times, let alone when unrestricted air transport services resume.

A tougher guess lies with the passenger airline mix. Super connectors with comprehensive cargo divisions of the likes of Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines will ride along the recovery period advantaged of having being able to continue throughout the crisis with substantial cargo operations. Airlines within this category also have large maintenance facilities capable to raise revenue from servicing their competitors, even in times of grounded fleets.

Cargo airlines are the winners during this crisis and they will emerge relatively unchanged when normality returns

Maintaining some passenger long- haul routes – albeit heavily reduced – affords them a head start. They also command leverage over their suppliers, be it aircraft manufacturers or lessors and are in a better position to dictate their terms. Airlines such as IAG have also entered this period with healthy liquidity, and can sustain months being grounded. Having already secured commercial loans and/or government funding, post-COVID there will be little changes to the big names cohort. These big names are not spared from some kind of restructuring, painful payroll reductions and the need of financial support, but none of them is expected to make an industry exit.

Low cost carriers (LCCs) are worse-off because of a more different and focused business model than those above mentioned. Their reliance on international services within the same continent, or to leisure destinations where tourist numbers dried up for seemingly a dragged period, poses a disadvantage. The same applies to Asian LCCs.

Given their domestic focus, American LCCs are in a better position, also because the expectations are that domestic air travel will be the first to rebound. Indeed, the biggest Asian LCC resumed domestic operations last week. Nevertheless, the big European LCCs are some of the healthiest airlines worldwide, and with financial support certainly available, they will weather the storm. On the contrary, smaller and start-up LCCs with weak balance sheets and fleets encumbered, have a slim chance of survival.

Regional airlines are the weakest, whether the large transoceanic regionals such as Virgin Atlantic, and to a certain extent Norwegian, or the continental regionals such as a number of small to medium sized European operators. Before COVID-19, a good number of weak ones collapsed. Those which didn’t, continued limping, but won’t for long. Recent good economic times propped sick airlines.

Relying on an overstretched supply chain, unbridled debt against insufficient equity, endless government support yielding little satisfactory results, unrestrained outsourcing to mushrooming ACMI operators, ‘borrowed’ routes, and liquidity falling below EU requirements, these airlines won’t probably survive.

While the EU has temporarily relaxed its state-aid rules, some EU governments are prudently demanding that their airlines produce a solid and sustainable business map before they inject help.

The UK government requires that airlines first exhaust all possible financial remedies before it pitches in. It would be short-sighted for governments to exploit this pandemic window facilitating aid to dump millions onto operators which had been already relying solely on life support machines for so long; their perennial problems will soon resurface. In any case, the European airline market is a liberalised one and is very conducive to new healthy operators and job creation.

Within this context, it is encouraging to see also the Maltese government, together with the Air Malta management, in their bold efforts to reposition the airline – strategy and cost wise – before giving further financial support. Only in this way the airline can be lent its sustainable survival rather than be left like an elephant in slow death.

Clive Aquilina Spagnol, Commercial air transport executive