Gambling is a fun and relaxing pastime that everyone can enjoy at home or on the go, thanks to the wonders of modern technology. When managed safely and within limits, the pastime lets people switch off from the world in a fun and entertaining way, while providing the chance to pocket a little extra money in the process.

Technological advances

Over the past decade, the advent of the internet, coupled with rapid developments in technology, have helped spawn an entire new industry of online casino operators that present seemingly unlimited opportunities for punters.

Players looking to spend a few hours gambling are no longer compelled to physically travel to the nearest break-and-mortar casino hosting their favourite game. Rather, they can simply fire up online interpretations of their favourite game, 24/7, from the comfort of their own home. Naturally, this also removes the need to shower and dress into a formal attire, making for an ultra-convenient gambling experience.

The digital revolution

The proliferation of online gambling firms has seen an explosion in the sheer number and variety of games on offer at sites like Wildz online casino. Players can now choose from a seemingly endless array of games to find one that is just right for them, at any time of day or night – from classic table game staples such as Blackjack and Roulette, to more modern offerings that put a new-age twist on old-school mechanical slot games, like Starburst and Book of Dead – all readily available under the one virtual roof.

The digital revolution has even made it possible to interact with live versions of many peoples’ favourite childhood games via online casino platforms. Monopoly Live, developed by Evolution Gaming, is one such game on offer at Wildz that brings an iconic board game classic into the digital age to create a unique gaming experience.

But with regards to the prizes at stake, not all casino games were created equal. Some give players a greater chance to bank a profit than others, thanks to the myriad rules, intricate nuances and game mechanics specific to each individual game. So which games offer the biggest bang for your buck?

Games to suit every player

There are certain factors that must be considered in a player’s hunt for a game they feel offers the best value. Are you naturally more or less risk-averse by nature and does this reflect in your approach to gambling? Some popular online slot titles such as Starburst don’t provide the lure of a huge payday, but the game’s vibrant, futuristic visuals keep casual gamers entertained for hours.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are higher volatility games like Mega Moolah, created by renowned software house Microgaming. The progressive-jackpot video slot is characterised by less frequent, but far more lucrative wins.

Mega Moolah’s overriding appeal lies in its potentially life-changing top prize on offer that in September 2018 reached a record €18,915,872.81, paid out to a player gambling on their handheld Android device to demonstrate just how far the industry has come in a short space of time.

Most slots require players to land matching game symbols across the game’s many paylines in order to receive a monetary payout. The number of paylines on offer varies according to the game, starting from single-digit amounts, and reaching into the several thousands. The more paylines on offer, the bigger the likelihood of landing a bumper payday.

In addition, there are other elements common to many online slots that boost the player’s win potential further, such as Free Spins rounds, ‘Wild’ and ‘Scatter’ symbols, and various other bonus features.

RTP (return to player)

A game’s own theoretical RTP (return to player) is a term given to each casino title that indicates the average return players can expect to receive on their wager as a percentage, and is available to view at the hosting casino’s website. A game with an RTP of 97 per cent, for example, will return €0.97 to players’ bankrolls for every €1 wagered on average.

With a higher guarantee of smaller wins, the game Starburst discussed above comes with an RTP of 96.09 per cent, while the chance to win a life-changing sum of money in Mega Moolah helps account for its slightly lower RTP rating of 94.5 per cent.

Some of the biggest RTP percentages available can be found at classic casino favourites like the aforementioned Roulette and Starbuck, along with Baccarat.

Classic table games

All roulette tables feature 36 numbers split equally between odd/even and red/black, which pay the player 35 times their stake when they correctly wager on the outcome of any given number ‘straight up’. If roulette was a truly even-money proposition, the player would receive 36 times their wager, but it is those slightly unfavourable odds that comprise the casino’s house edge. In classic European roulette, this profit margin is widened thanks to the presence of the game’s solitary green number: the 0, which swings the odds further in the casino’s favour to hand it an overall 2.7 per cent house edge, and giving European roulette an RTP rating of 97.3 per cent.

American roulette stretches the house edge further still thanks to the presence of an additional number – the 00, which reduces players’ long-term prospects of emerging a winner to 94.74 per cent. Yet despite the perceived inferior value on offer via the American version, players continue to flock to its wheels time and time again in an attempt to beat the house.

Of the table games mentioned here, the one title that gives you the best odds of walking away a winner is Blackjack, perhaps the most instantly recognisable casino game that remains synonymous with gambling establishments stretching from Vegas to Macau. At 99.59 per cent, the RTP is among the highest in the casino industry, meaning a far slimmer house edge of 0.41 per cent, and representing players’ best chance of banking a win in the long-term.

Slightly more generous than Baccarat which boasts a 98.94 per cent RPT, Blackjack’s bigger prizes are enjoyed when the player makes a combination worth 21 comprising an Ace plus a picture card, or a 10. And its enduring appeal shows no sign of waning, with the game spread in just about every single casino, both brick and mortar, and online.

Do your research

Whether on the hunt for a huge payday or merely seeking a more casual gaming experience, online casinos in the modern age cater to a broad spectrum of players. Before wagering any money, it’s advisable to research each game’s respective RTP to decide which games best meet the individual goals and gambling approach of the player.

Disclaimer: Wildz is powered by Rootz Ltd and licensed by the MGA with licence number MGA/B2C/599/2018. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Customers must be over 18 years old.