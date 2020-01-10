Today, web tracking is a regular feature on most websites. However, you may be amazed at just how much tracking of our activities takes place on some of the most popular websites in the world.

Tracking is often used for advertising and statistical purposes. Websites and ad networks use various techniques to track the activities and behaviours of their users. Some of these include cookies, web beacons, cached content, browser fingerprinting, and canvas fingerprinting.

Here is a roundup of the top 10 websites with the most third-party trackers.

Mail.ru

Mail.ru is a large Russian tech company that offers a lot of services. It owns some of the largest social media websites in Russia such as VK.com and OK.ru. Mail.ru delivers news on its website and, of course, monetizes through ads. Therefore, it’s not surprising that there are 54 third-party ad trackers on the homepage.

Some of these trackers collect sensitive user data and personally identifiable information from the website’s visitors. For example, PulsePoint, one of the ad networks, is a healthcare ad platform that operates off the personal details of individuals. Quantcast, another ad service, has a negative reputation for its use of zombie cookies in the past.

Privacy conscious web users are wise to be sceptical about large Russian sites such as Mail.ru.

Accuweather.com

Accuweather, a very popular weather website and app, has 51 third-party advertising trackers. Some of these are from well-known ad companies like Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and AOL. Others, however, are less trustworthy.

For example, DataXu, one of the ad vendors, allows other third-parties to include tracking pixels on the advertisements that they deliver to websites. This, in effect, allows nameless third-party services to track you with hardly any accountability. AdGear, another third-party service, shares personal information about consumers with other third-parties.

Ebay.com

The popular online marketplace Ebay.com relies heavily on advertising for monetization. Thus, the website features 37 third-party trackers from the big names – Google, Facebook, Yahoo, and AOL – as well as smaller ad networks.

Ebay.com also employs five website analytics services including ScoreCard Research Beacon and Live Intent. While these two analytics services don’t serve ads, they collect and share user data with their clients. Their privacy policies are quite vague about what data is collected and what is done with such data.

OK.ru

Odnoklassniki is one of the large social networks owned by the Mail.Ru Group. The site features 35 third-party trackers and there’s very little privacy for users of these large Russian websites especially when national interests are involved.

Fandom.com

Fandom.com is a wiki hosting service. It features encyclopaedias for TV shows, movies, and games. The site relies heavily on ad revenue and has a total of 33 third-party trackers. Some of the notable trackers on Fandom.com include BlueKai and Datalogix.

Samsung.com

Samsung.com employs the services of many advertising networks and analytics services. Blue Triangle, for example, is an A/B testing service that is present on the site. In total, Samsung.com uses 25 third-party trackers.

Bbc.co.uk

While it doesn’t rely on ad revenue, the BBC doesn’t ignore it either. The UK website of the BBC features 19 advertising-related web trackers, and a total of 25 third-party trackers. Most of them, however, are quite benign in isolation.

Amazon.com

Amazon is the largest online marketplace in the world. It’s no surprise then that it uses a lot of third-party tracking services. Some of these include PulsePoint, BlueKai, BidSwitch, and Advertising.com.

Amazon itself tracks its users’ actions through all the customer data it collects from its streaming services, and gadgets such as the Kindle and Echo devices. Through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon has been able to leverage all this customer data for many purposes including advertising.

Reddit.com

There are a total of 22 third-party trackers on the front page of the internet. 17 of these are ad-centric such as MaxPoint Interactive which employs pixel tags, cookies, HTML5 Local Storage, Flash Cookies, and other non-cookie technologies to harvest information about users for targeted advertising purposes.

WordPress.com

WordPress, the most popular content management system on the web, uses 21 third-party trackers on its website. These include DataXu, Quantcast, and Hotjar.

When you access a webpage with the Hotjar tracker, it records your activities such as what you click on, type in, and where your mouse hovers. This can be a useful tool for website owners looking to optimize their webpages. However, it also poses a privacy risk as it could be used to retrieve sensitive user information.

In conclusion, if you’re a privacy conscious internet user, you’re likely concerned about the amount of tracking on these popular websites. Some of the third-party trackers on these sites are terrible for privacy.

However, you can boost your online privacy by using a VPN service. Check out this review of Hotspot Shield for an overview of how a VPN service can help keep you safe online.