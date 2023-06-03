Ivan Bartolo, Graziella Galea and Jerome Caruana Cilia are the three Nationalist MPs who have asked the most parliamentary questions since the last election, according to figures released from parliament.

The information shows that Bartolo asked 653 parliamentary questions since his election to parliament in March last year – more than any other opposition MP – while PN health spokesman Stephen Spiteri is yet to ask one question.

Party leader Bernard Grech has also not asked any questions yet, but he seems to be following in the footsteps of previous opposition leaders who also chose not to submit any questions.

Bartolo, who hails from Mosta and was elected from the seventh and eleventh districts, asked mostly about people with social issues, the elderly, people who are struggling to make ends meet, the rising cost of living, rent and social housing. He also asked quite a few questions about infrastructural problems in and around his districts.

Bartolo is the PN’s spokesperson on social housing and poverty reduction.

Two other MPs – Graziella Galea and Jerome Caruana Cilia – asked over 600 questions. Chris Said, Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, Claudette Buttigieg and Rebekah Borg asked over 500 questions and Ivan Castillo and Ian Vassallo asked over 400 questions.

Eleven MPs asked fewer than 100 questions. Among those, however, is Robert Arrigo, whose figures stopped being recorded in October last year, when he died after an illness, seven months into the legislature.

His seat was taken by Albert Buttigieg, who has been fairly active since then, asking a total of 336 questions.

Jerome Caruana Cilia and Mark Anthony Sammut submitted a further 17 and four written PQs respectively. In total, all PN MPs submitted a total of 8,770 parliamentary questions since the election last year.

Parliamentary questions are a means by which all MPs can ask the prime minister and cabinet questions about works, contracts, projects, appointments and any other executive activity in their ministry and other entity which they are responsible for.